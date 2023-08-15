TALK ABOUT milking a legacy. Having made the miniseries “The Offer” about the movie “The Godfather,” Paramount+ now streams a TV special about a TV special, “Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback.”
The film recalls how the special, broadcast in December of 1968, reintroduced audiences to the dynamic performer who had dazzled America and the world in the mid-1950s, but who had been consigned by his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, to a steady diet of safe (“Double Trouble”) and even depressingly dumb (“Harum Scarum”) movie musicals over the course of the 1960s, a time when the creative landscape changed under his feet.
In 1967, the year that saw the Beatles’ “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and the introduction of such seminal acts as Cream, the Doors, Jefferson Airplane and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Elvis appeared in the movie “Clambake.”
“Comeback” recalls the electricity around Presley’s first hits as well as his entombment under Parker’s control. The 1968 broadcast was originally supposed to be a Christmas special, the kind of lovably cheesy showcase for holiday songs long associated with Andy Williams, Bing Crosby and Robert Goulet. Presley hated Goulet so much that he once fired a bullet at a television set broadcasting a Goulet performance. But that’s another story.
Defying Parker’s wishes for mistletoe and holly, NBC producer Steve Binder saw a chance to retell Elvis’s story and revive his appeal.
It’s interesting to see the ’68 special as not only a reset for Presley, but a beginning of a reevaluation of music itself. After the explosive experimentation of the 1960s, some artists longed to return to rock’s roots, a feeling that would fuel the “oldies” explosion of the early 1970s. In that light, one could argue that the most influential band to perform at Woodstock in 1969 was not Hendrix or The Who, but the rock revival act Sha Na Na.
The question remains: Did Elvis make a comeback?
Curiously, while The Beatles (as documented in Peter Jackson’s film “The Beatles: Get Back” (streaming on Disney+) spent January of 1969 trying to return to their roots, Presley spent the same month in his hometown of Memphis at the American Sound Studios. This innovative session was well chronicled in the HBO miniseries “Elvis Presley: The Searcher,” streaming on Max.
But Presley never followed up on that recording experience. Just as Elvis wasted the 1960s in mediocre movies, he spent much of the 1970s as a Vegas act. There, he attracted thousands of fans to his live shows, but he also reduced himself to a bit of a jumpsuited self-parody, growing heavier, unhealthier and more addicted to pills. Aug. 16, marks the 46th anniversary of Presley’s sudden, shocking death. He was only 42.
• The new series “The Love Experiment” (10 p.m., MTV, TV-14) purports to show the dating app experience “in real life.” Whatever that means.
• The Netflix sports series “Untold” presents “Hall of Shame,” profiling Victor Conte, who provided steroids and other supplements to baseball players and track stars hungry to set new records.
Other highlights
• Kelly is taken hostage on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A surrogate mother vanishes in Bucharest on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• The real estate series “Good Bones” (9 p.m., HGTV) enters its seventh season.
• Three Arkansas prosecutors are gunned down on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Set during the Italian Aug. 15 holiday of Ferragosto, the 2008 bittersweet comedy “Mid-August Lunch” (streaming on Kanopy) follows a broke middle-aged man (Gianni Di Gregorio), who, in exchange for debt forgiveness from his landlord, agrees to look after all the elderly ladies in the apartment building. Over the course of the film and the meal, a tale of personal disappointment and social duty becomes something much lighter, even magical.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido and the cast of “Ted Lasso” appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes, Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain and Brett Eldredge on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Timothy Olyphant, Rachel Sennott and Tom Benko sit down on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
