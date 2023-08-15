TALK ABOUT milking a legacy. Having made the miniseries “The Offer” about the movie “The Godfather,” Paramount+ now streams a TV special about a TV special, “Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback.”

The film recalls how the special, broadcast in December of 1968, reintroduced audiences to the dynamic performer who had dazzled America and the world in the mid-1950s, but who had been consigned by his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, to a steady diet of safe (“Double Trouble”) and even depressingly dumb (“Harum Scarum”) movie musicals over the course of the 1960s, a time when the creative landscape changed under his feet.