80th anniversary events will be livestreamed from Hawaii

I t was 80 years ago today that Japanese naval and air forces attacked the U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing 2,403 Americans and drawing the nation into World War II.

Around New Hampshire and the nation, ceremonies will mark the solemn anniversary.

At Pearl Harbor, a variety of anniversary events will be livestreamed for a worldwide audience.

Todays’ events range from the 80th annual Remembrance Ceremony, expected to include about 40 survivors of the attack, to reinterments of 33 remaining unknown sailors who died aboard USS Oklahoma.

On Thursday, an interactive dive on the wreck of the USS Utah — besides USS Arizona, the only ship left where it sank in 1941 — will be livestreamed by the National Park Service. The bodies of 54 of the 58 sailors who died aboard Utah remain entombed in the ship.

For more information and links to livestreams of the Pearl Harbor events, visit https://bit.ly/3DxrDY1.