The USS Arizona is seen sitting on the bottom of Pearl Harbor days after being sunk when it was bombed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. Nearly 1,200 crewmen died when the battleship exploded and sank. More than 900 could not be recovered from the wreck, which still lies on the bottom.
The USS Arizona is seen burning furiously on Dec. 7, 1941. Nearly 1,200 crewmen died when the battleship exploded and sank after being bombed by the Japanese. The bodies of more than 900 could not be recovered from the wreck, which still lies on the bottom.
The USS Utah capsized after being torpedoed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. Efforts to refloat the battleship were quickly abandoned, and like the Arizona, the wreck remains sunk in Pearl Harbor today. Only four of the 58 crewmen who died aboard Utah were recovered from the wreckage.
The USS Arizona is seen sitting on the bottom of Pearl Harbor days after being sunk when it was bombed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. Nearly 1,200 crewmen died when the battleship exploded and sank. More than 900 could not be recovered from the wreck, which still lies on the bottom.
U.S. NAVY
The USS Arizona is seen burning furiously on Dec. 7, 1941. Nearly 1,200 crewmen died when the battleship exploded and sank after being bombed by the Japanese. The bodies of more than 900 could not be recovered from the wreck, which still lies on the bottom.
U.S NAVY
The USS Utah capsized after being torpedoed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. Efforts to refloat the battleship were quickly abandoned, and like the Arizona, the wreck remains sunk in Pearl Harbor today. Only four of the 58 crewmen who died aboard Utah were recovered from the wreckage.
80th anniversary events will be livestreamed from Hawaii
I t was 80 years ago today that Japanese naval and air forces attacked the U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing 2,403 Americans and drawing the nation into World War II.
Around New Hampshire and the nation, ceremonies will mark the solemn anniversary.
At Pearl Harbor, a variety of anniversary events will be livestreamed for a worldwide audience.
Todays’ events range from the 80th annual Remembrance Ceremony, expected to include about 40 survivors of the attack, to reinterments of 33 remaining unknown sailors who died aboard USS Oklahoma.
On Thursday, an interactive dive on the wreck of the USS Utah — besides USS Arizona, the only ship left where it sank in 1941 — will be livestreamed by the National Park Service. The bodies of 54 of the 58 sailors who died aboard Utah remain entombed in the ship.