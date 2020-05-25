BERLIN — Now that he’s sort of retired, David Presby is turning his attention to bringing the former Issacson Structural Steel property back to life and again, making the City That Trees Built a place where things are both invented and made.
In 2012, Presby, 69, of Sugar Hill, purchased Issacson Structural Steel (ISS), which is located on Route 110 on the city’s west side, at a bankruptcy auction.
Once one of Berlin’s larger employers, ISS’s collapse included federal convictions for two of its top officials for submitting or conspiring to submit false statements to a financial institution.
That said, ISS’s demise also presented an opportunity.
The 20-plus acre site boasts a turnkey, 14,000-square-foot, three-story administration building; several steel buildings, one of which measures 55,000 square feet and is being partially used as a workshop by the Cog Railway, which is owned by Presby’s youngest brother, Wayne; and a giant overhead crane that, back in the day, lifted steel from railcars.
A little more than a year ago, David Presby, who, by his count, holds some three dozen U.S. patents, several in wastewater systems, sold Presby Environmental, which is based in Whitefield and makes several wastewater treatment technologies.
That sale gave Presby more time to concentrate on his endeavors at the former ISS, which earlier this month was rechristened as Presby R&D Manufacturing LLC.
As the name implies, Presby intends all three things – research, development and manufacturing – to take place there.
For now, however, Presby is bringing his own ideas to life, among them roll-off containers and bear-proof, residential trash “safes.” He is looking to hire five employees, in a variety of disciplines, and hopes to have many more when his new company is fully operational.
Also the owner of a retail steel business on East Milan Road in Berlin, Presby, who is a former nine-year member of the Sugar Hill board of selectmen and of the town’s Planning Board, Board of Adjustment and Fire Department, sees big potential in what he’s doing.
A truck-mounted lift system that he’s patented has a “huge market for it,” said Presby, and the device could be eagerly received by distributors and giant home stores that now must use a forklift to load the truck that transports material to a customer and then haul the forklift on the truck to the delivery site to unload the truck.
The return on selling steel is “marginal,” Presby said, “But when you start to build things,” like the roll-off containers, the margin improves.
The containers Presby is making now are in demand because the next closest manufacturer is in southern New England, Presby said, and because it’s not an inexpensive thing to have the containers delivered to New Hampshire.
“Anybody can be here and work out of here and ship anywhere around the world,” said Presby of the former ISS site, while the City of Berlin has “all the infrastructure” – municipal water and sewer, plus an abundance of quality, modestly-priced homes – that make it an attractive place to live, work and play.
“The odor of making paper is gone,” he said, “and now there’s just nice views here.”