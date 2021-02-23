The president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth plans to retire June 30.
Valerie Rochon took the reigns at the chamber in May 2016 after serving for six years as the organization’s tourism director.
Rochon made the announcement on Tuesday morning and immediately started receiving feedback from members.
“I’m inundated with emails, and they’re so lovely and I’m just humbled, totally humbled, to the point of being embarrassed. It’s been 11 years, I’ve made a lot of friends, or at least great business acquaintances,” Rochon said.
Rochon has a degree in hospitality and tourism management from Johnson State College in Vermont and was executive director of the Stowe Area Association, a 300-plus member organization charged with marketing Stowe, Vt., as a destination location before moving to Hampton in 2010.
One of Rochon’s first accomplishments in New Hampshire was creating a website – www.goportsmouthnh.com -- highlighting hospitality services, attractions and amenities to encourage travel to Portsmouth and the Seacoast.
“If you’re going to do destination marketing, you have to have a destination website,” Rochon said.
Rochon said usage on the website is up 31 percent over last month and in January, there was a 12.4 percent click-through rate to member’s websites.
She has helped to promote the Seacoast to become one of New England’s leading tourism destinations. Portsmouth has been featured in National Geographic, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and Boston Magazine.
In 2017, the Chamber of Commerce rebranded itself and became the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth. Nine months of research, focus groups, community meetings and strategic planning led to the new name, logo and initiatives.
Rochon said 60 percent of their members are in industries not related to tourism and hospitality, so they have held manufacturing roundtables, programming for women and are focusing now on how to help young professionals.
“It’s the collaboration people wanted and that is what we have been developing,” Rochon said. “They wanted to meet other businesses. They wanted to do business with other businesses.”
Monte Bohanan, chair of the chamber board and The Music Hall’s director of communications, said Rochon demonstrated leadership during the rebranding, and now, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With her team working remotely, Rochon has manned the chamber’s office on Market Street in Portsmouth, running emergency meetings and counseling business leaders as they navigate the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.
“She has the vision and the listening skills to understand the challenges facing individual members, whole industries and our region. Rochon not only listens, she knows how to act quickly by working together with members, non-members, city hall and state government,” Bohanan said in a statement.
Rochon said there is still work to be done before she departs. They have been meeting with the nine primary industry segments most affected by the pandemic to see how they can connect them with the resources they need.
“Valerie is the first to pitch in, the last to leave, the embodiment of positivity, a tireless and savvy cheerleader for every team she supports,” said Nancy Carmer, Portsmouth’s economic development program manager.
Rochon has served on the NH Travel Council since 2012, which provides educational opportunities to tourism leaders through the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
“Valerie is approachable, willing to defend something she believes in, and has a can-do personality in helping others,” said Lori Harnois, director of the Division of Travel and Tourism Development at the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
A search committee to find Rochon’s replacement has been formed. Their goal is to have somebody in place by the end of May.