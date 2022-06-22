CLAREMONT — The city of Claremont has turned to the neighboring town of Newport for its new police chief.
Longtime Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase announced his retirement in May and is set to depart from the force on July 29.
Incoming Chief Brent Wilmot, 40, who is currently Newport’s police chief, says he is excited to return to the Claremont Police Department.
“I’m a lifelong Claremont resident. I grew up there. I graduated from Stevens High School in 2000,” Wilmot said Wednesday.
Wilmot added that he also has long ties to the city’s department. His father worked for the department from 1980 to 2005.
“He did 25 years for Claremont and he retired in 2005 as the deputy chief and then he has stayed on as the accreditation manager,” Wilmot said. “So I literally and figuratively grew up in the Claremont Police Department. I started working as a dispatcher part time when I was in high school. I was involved with the Explorer program there.”
He was inspired by his work at the department as a youth to pursue a degree in criminal justice, he said. He earned his degree at Plymouth State University, hoping to return home and join the force.
“It had always been my dream to return to Claremont and become a Claremont cop,” Wilmot said.
Six years ago he earned his masters degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Plymouth State.
He joined the Claremont force in 2005 soon after his father retired and over the years rose to the rank of deputy chief as well.
Then in 2020, he accepted the position as chief for the Newport Police Department.
“I really think it’s going to be helpful to me that I’ve had this experience these past two years,” Wilmot said.
“It has been an amazing experience. This community has embraced me fully and this is a wonderful community,” he added. “But I’m following my heart and going back home. … I feel so strongly connected to that city and that department. It’s my home and I’m so over the moon excited to go back and get started.”
Wilmot’s final day in Newport will be July 22 and his first day in Claremont will be July 25.
Newport Town Manager Hunter F. Rieseberg has begun the search for the town’s new chief, Wilmot said, adding that he has offered his services in the search and transition period.
While he says returning to Claremont feels great, he knows he will miss the Newport department and the town’s residents.
“Their sense of community is unparalleled and it’s sad to leave,” Wilmot said. “I’m sad to leave the people at the police department.”
Chase, 54, said Wednesday he is also sad to leave the Claremont Police Department especially knowing that departments are struggling right now for officers but said for him “it’s time.”
Chase, also a lifelong Claremont resident, has spent 27 of his 32 years as a police officer in the Claremont department.
“I grew up here as a farm kid,” Chase said. “I went to high school here. I met my wife here. I raised my kids here. I found a career here and it’s providing me a retirement here.”
Chase said for many years he had planned on retiring from police work in 2024, but decided on his birthday that he wants to retire a little earlier to spend more time with his family and get involved in the community and possibly work in the city in another way. Law enforcement is a stressful profession, he said.
“I’m looking forward to not seeing the sad and bad stuff of the community,” he said.
He also wants to spend more time on his farm.
“I own a small gentlemen’s farm. I deal with some horses and I look forward to spending more with that,” he said.
Wilmot, who earns about $97,000 annually in Newport, said he will earn about $92,000 in Claremont, which is Chase’s current salary.
“I’m happy to see that he is returning and I know he is one of the smartest people I know. He is committed to whatever he is doing from the family front to the professional front and I’m excited he decided to put his hat in the ring and come back,” Chase said of Wilmot.
“He’s a personal friend of mine and a professional friend of mine,” Chase said.
Wilmot was hired by the city’s civilian run Claremont Police Commission that hires all department personnel.
“They chose Brent at this time but they couldn’t have made a wrong choice. They had phenomenal applicants for the position,” Chase said.
Chase added that while he has no plans of leaving his community, this last month with the department is bittersweet.
“I know my last day is going to be incredibly difficult, leaving the building and the people I care so much about,” he said.