Investigators looking into the weekend death of a Claremont infant are waiting the results of an autopsy, according to Associate Attorney General James Boffetti.
The investigation was announced Sunday in a statement released by the Attorney General’s Office that classified the infant’s death as “untimely.”
The identity of the infant has not been released.
“We are awaiting autopsy results and may have an update later today,” Boffetti said late Monday.
Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase declined to comment when contacted on Monday, demurring to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.