U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited New Hampshire on Friday and praised state and local efforts to get students back into classrooms, yet a visit to one Bedford school was canceled when a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
“I just want to say thank you for the work that all of you have done to get schools back open and your students back in school,” DeVos told staff and administrators at Riddle Brook Elementary School in Bedford.
DeVos visited Riddle Brook Elementary School since it was one of two Bedford schools that experienced the state’s first COVID-19 cases among students earlier this month, yet was still able to remain open.
DeVos was also scheduled to visit Bedford’s McKelvie Intermediate School on Friday, but that portion of her trip was canceled after a teacher at the school tested positive for the virus, according to Grant Bosse, communications director at the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The commissioner noted the amount of time children have not been learning because of the pandemic.
“We know the months lost are not going to be gained back,” DeVos said. Far too many children across the country are basically “shriveling on the vine” because they cannot be with their peers and teachers, she said.
DeVos thanked the Bedford School District for showing other school systems that it is possible to solve problems collaboratively and do it with the expectation that kids being together is the right thing for them, and with the expectation that there will be hiccups along the way.
“Thank you for showing the way for others,” she said.
Bedford has implemented a hybrid model where students have partial in-school learning and partial remote learning.
“The overwhelming sense is that the time in the classroom is being appreciated more this year,” Jack Buffett, a senior at Bedford High School, told DeVos during a roundtable discussion with parents, students and staff.
Despite the challenges with hybrid learning, Buffett said there is a sense of camaraderie among the students knowing that everyone is in this situation together.
“I think we are learning a lot through this experience,” said DeVos, explaining parents are discovering how their children learn, what they are learning and, in some cases, that districts have not involved families in back-to-school discussions.
President Donald Trump and his administration have advocated for additional support for kindergarten through 12th-grade education, a matter that is currently before Congress, she said.
Under the CARES Act, $13 billion has been appropriated to K-12 schools, although much of those funds have not yet been expended, according to DeVos.
“There are funds ready to be directed in the highest and best use for the states that have not yet utilized them,” she said.
State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said some New Hampshire school districts have already gone through the process of applying for those funds and have been granted access to the money, while others are still working on the process.
Bedford Superintendent Mike Fournier said he was grateful that DeVos visited Bedford on Friday and is recognizing the district’s mitigation techniques in the midst of a pandemic.
The reopening plan in Bedford was intentionally crafted to go from zero students in the schools to a phased approach that will allow students to enter the classrooms safely and slowly so that the district won’t have to ultimately shut down and return to fully remote instruction.
“Bedford has done an outstanding job, but this is reflective of what is happening across the state,” Edelblut said.
Although the New Hampshire Department of Education confirmed that the positive COVID-19 test at McKelvie Intermediate School in Bedford was a teacher, Fournier stated that it was an “individual,” and that the positive case impacts three other staff members and two students.
“At this time it is undetermined how the individual was infected,” he wrote in a memo to families.