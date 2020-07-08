NEW HAMPTON -- A car and a bicyclist collided beneath an underpass in the middle of a hairpin turn Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s about the best outcome you could have with a car vs bike,” said New Hampton Police Cpl. Joshua Tyrrell.
The bicyclist, Ivar Dahl, of Ashland, was heading south on Winona Road toward Meredith, when he collided with a northbound Nissan sedan driven by Karen Luong, of Boston. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was conscious at the scene. He was taken by New Hampton Fire Rescue to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Police said no citations were issued.
“They just kind of met in the middle and at the last second saw each other,” Tyrrell said.
There is a stop sign posted on the Ashland side of the one-way underpass that carries the railroad tracks over Winona Road. Lakes Region Mutual Aid Fire Dispatch called emergency medical personnel to the scene at 1:31 p.m.