FREMONT - A three-alarm fire that destroyed a garage and spread to a house Thursday created some tense moments as the heat from the blaze posed a potential threat to propane tanks located at nearby Ellis School.
The fire broke out shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the residence at 13 Beede Hill Road and brought firefighters from Fremont and several other local communities.
Fire crews faced freezing temperatures as they battled the flames that quickly spread through the detached garage and reached the side of the house.
Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Zukas said he had just returned to the fire station after an inspection when the homeowner raced over to report the fire. The station is located nearby on Main Street.
“He was banging on the door saying his garage was on fire,” Zukas said.
The homeowner was outside when the fire began and was not hurt, Zukas said.
Zukas said firefighters had to keep a close eye on the heat from the back side of the garage because there are propane tanks on the school property that sit about 100 feet away. The school is located just behind the residence.
School staff were forced to move their vehicles from the area of the parking lot closest to the fire scene as smoke billowed from the garage and onto the school property.
Staff and students evacuated the school briefly but have since returned. No injuries were reported.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 11:30 a.m.