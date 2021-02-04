Donato “Dan” Dandreo III, the former owner of Cheers Poker Room in Salem, has filed new lawsuits against the town of Salem and the owners of another casino in town, the latest salvo in an ongoing battle.
In the two new complaints, which Dandreo filed himself without lawyer representation, he claimed fraud, conspiracy, racketeering, discrimination, unequal and unfair competitive economic advantage manipulation, unfair and deceptive business practices and public corruption.
The suit names seven town departments and committees, the town manager, and town officials including former deputy police chief Robert Morin and former selectman Lisa Withrow. It alleges that town officials conspired to give Withrow’s business a competitive advantage during the permitting process so she could open her business sooner.
Dandreo is claiming $15 million in damages and is demanding a jury trial.
The suit alleges that Withrow leaned on Morin to extort Dandreo, allegedly telling Dandreo in November 2018 that he would need to hire police details or else the business would be shut down.
But town planner Ross Moldoff said the Salem Planning Board, with input from the former police chief, made police details a condition for approval for both Cheers and Chasers Poker Room and Casino, which Withrow owns.
Morin, who retired last year, has been under criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s Office since January 2019. The nature of the investigation is unknown.
Dandreo also named the town’s police department, fire department, planning department, engineering department, inspectional services, planning board, conservation commission, town engineer Jim Brown and Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson.
“We intend to pursue every avenue allowed by law including methodical and detailed depositions of all public records and every defendant under oath in the named cases, and the evidence and witnesses will be presented to a judge and jury,” Dandreo said Wednesday.
The lawsuit was served in January. The town has yet to file a response.
Town Manager Chris Dillon declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said Primex, the town’s insurer, recently assigned Donald “Lee” Smith from Devine Millimet to represent the town.
At the time of the allegations, Withrow was a selectman and a selectman liaison on the planning board. Withrow resigned in January amid concerns by fellow board members of potential ethics violations, which she denies.
“We have retained counsel, Rory Parnell of Parnell, Michels and McKay. We are currently following his advice,” Withrow said in an email Wednesday.
In a separate complaint, Dandreo is suing Withrow, her husband, Michael Withrow, Chasers Poker Room and Casino, Lim Yuen Sing Ng and Wilson Ks, the owners of The Lim’s Sports Bar and Cafe, located inside the casino building, and former Chasers general manager George Agganis.
He’s demanding $13.5 million in damages and a jury trial. The owners of The Lim’s have filed a motion to dismiss.
Dandreo alleges his competition committed fraud for gain by obtaining a Payroll Protection Program loan, by allowing overcrowding at the Chasers casino and The Lim’s bar, and allegedly coercing tip sharing among floor workers. The latter refers to a complaint that was heard by the state Department of Labor, which the Withrows are appealing in superior court after a hearing officer ruled partly in favor of the workers in October.
Dandreo alleges these things put his own company at a disadvantage. Cheers closed in January 2019.
Since April 2020, Dandreo has been suing his former landlords, Carl and Anthony Berni, who evicted him from his North Broadway business for not paying rent. The eviction followed a six-month closure of the business in 2018 due to operator and facility license suspensions by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.