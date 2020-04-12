STARK – Although it’s uncertain whether he ever set foot in his namesake town on the Upper Ammonoosuc River, Gen. John Stark, a hero of the Revolutionary War, will be quietly remembered here on Monday.
Stark, who fought with distinction at many battles, including Bunker Hill, Trenton and Princeton, and whose victory over British Gen. John Burgoyne at the Battle of Bennington on Aug. 16, 1777, is widely regarded as the turning point of the war, also gave New Hampshire its motto: “Live free or die.”
Because of those contributions, by law the second Monday of April is General John Stark Day in New Hampshire.
Governors have intermittently issued proclamations on the occasion, most recently in 2018 when Gov. Chris Sununu hailed Stark as one of New Hampshire’s “heroes and favorite native sons.”
Stark, wrote Sununu, “…was a true patriot who will always be remembered for his loyal and dedicated service both to our state and our nation …”
In the Town of Stark, Dennis Wayne Lunn, director of the Stark Heritage Center, hopes that will be the case.
Although not unknown, Lunn said John Stark should be better known and celebrated, taking consolation, however, that “We’re the only town in New Hampshire named after him.”
According to a history of the town, the community then known as Percy, after an English nobleman, was renamed after John Stark in 1832, 10 years after Stark’s death, said Lunn.
An unofficial historian, Lunn said that there was “no proof he (Stark) ever made it to here,” but that he’ll continue to promote Stark regardless.
“(April 13) I’ll probably be up there and just sit around and see” who comes by the heritage center, which is usually open on weekends from May through October and by appointment any time, and John Stark Park, said Lunn.
The heritage center has “a lot of information about the town and Gen. John Stark,” he said, and includes a replica of Stark’s sword; a replica of a cannon Stark captured at Bennington; and a decanter of Jim Beam General John Stark Whisky. Lunn said, the heritage center is “well worth the ride.”
John Stark is someone everyone, especially Granite Staters, should know and be proud of, Lunn added.
“To be honest, and I’m probably prejudiced, (but) Stark’s personality represents the character of our state more than any person I can think of,” he said.
Lunn thinks New Hampshire school districts should do more to emphasize the contributions to state and national history made by people like John Stark. Going forward, he wants to give more presentations about Stark and to erect an informational sign at John Stark Park.
But most importantly, Lunn, who will soon turn 75, wants to begin working with the people who will succeed him.
“It takes volunteers and it is a lot of work and the type of people who are willing to do that kind of work are few and far in between in the younger generation,” said Lunn, who is nonetheless optimistic.
Small towns like Stark will have to survive on their scenic beauty and heritage to attract visitors, he said, “and I’m hoping that that I can get the younger people interested in continuing that attitude for at least the next generation.”