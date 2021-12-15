CHESTERFIELD — It is only an hour into a job fair at the UNFI (United Natural Foods) distribution center in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon and staff members have already interviewed 15 applicants, many of whom were offered a job on the spot.
“It’s going really well. We’ve had a full lobby today,” said Sandra Peyton-Levine, UNFI talent acquisition partner. “We’re hiring for receivers, forklift operators, maintenance workers, CDL-A drivers, sanitation workers.”
After her interview, Rebecca Snape of Keene was offered a job selecting orders and packing them in boxes.
Snape has been working as a part-time seasonal worker at FedEx, but expects her hours to drop after the holidays.
“They can’t guarantee hours after their season, they call it the ‘peak,’ so, I needed something more consistent,” Snape said.
Snape said companies hiring in the area are extremely competitive right now, which has made her job search very easy.
“Right now, it’s pretty much in our favor, those who are seeking. The pick of the litter pretty much,” Snape said. “Normally it’s really hard in this area. I grew up in this area, and then I moved down to the Boston area, and I just moved back. So, I’m pretty shocked that there are so many places hiring right now and they offer great benefits and it seems like a wonderful fit so I can’t wait to start.”
Sarina Covey of Troy said she has been making about $8 an hour for the past few years and is thrilled to accept a job at UNFI at the starting pay of $19.50.
“It’s pretty much taking a first step towards a new future,” Covey said. “I’m wicked excited. I’m stoked.”
Covey said the pandemic may have caused the recent boon in jobs, but it’s not preventing people from working right now and if you want a job you can have one easily.
“Literally I have never seen this many people hiring. Like, there’s a lot out there right now,” Covey said.
Peyton-Levine said UNFI is currently hoping to fill about 50 full-time positions at its Chesterfield distribution center.
Some of these positions are new and some are open because current employees have moved into different departments and some are because of attrition.
“We’re growing. We’re a growing business. We are adding more stores; people are getting promoted, moving around. You can try different departments, get your CDL-A license and go into driving if you want,” she said.
To stay competitive in the current job market UNFI has recently increased its pay, she said.
“This fall we raised it by a couple of dollars,” she said, for frontline warehouse positions.
Starting salary ranges from $19.50 to up to $27 an hour depending on the position.
They are also currently offering sign on bonuses ranging from $3,700 to $5,000. The company also offers part-time work if workers need the flexibility that offers.
The company does have an indoor mask policy, but Peyton-Levine said she is unaware of any vaccine requirement and said applicants on Wednesday were not being asked about their vaccine status.
The distribution center in Chesterfield is one of many across the country. UNFI is a global company and is the largest grocery distributor in the country.
“We deliver here (in Chesterfield) two million pounds of food every day to seven states and about 30 grocery stores including Whole Foods, Monadnock Co-op, a co-op in Londonderry, Big Y,” she said. “Food comes in from producers, we order and have our selectors put it together, load it onto trucks and out it goes on to grocery shelves.”
Peyton-Levine said interested candidates who couldn’t attend the job fair can apply online at www.UNFI.com/Careers.