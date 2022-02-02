KEENE — The Keene City Council plans to revisit the city’s mask mandate as the ordinance that has been in place since mid-December is being disregarded with little consequence, some business owners say.
City Council had enacted a mask mandate, ordering people to wear masks in any public indoor space, earlier in the pandemic. The mandate was dropped when the vaccine became available and the weather turned warm. However, a spike in cases this fall and the urging of Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Don Caruso caused City Council members to bring the mandate back.
The new mandate was adopted Dec. 16.
The ordinance is required to be reviewed every 60 days or at the discretion of the City Council and has been placed on Thursday night’s agenda at the request of Keene Mayor George Hansel.
According to the ordinance, anyone who is not wearing a mask in an indoor public space is to receive verbal and written warnings for first and second offenses. Then fines starting at $100 for the third offense, and $250 for any subsequent offenses can be leveled.
According to Keene Police Chief Steven Russo, his department received 27 calls regarding the mandate from Dec. 20 through Jan. 26. Of those calls, 18 were complaints about someone not wearing a mask in an indoor space, six of those appeared to be a complaint about a business not in compliance, two were calls asking about the ordinance, and one call for service regarding the ordinance was not responded to because police were tied up with other matters. There has only been one call for service on the ordinance since then and when police arrived they could not find any violations, Russo said in an email.
“Several of these were calls about something people saw the day before. 1 of them was about a common area in a senior housing location,” Russo said in an email Wednesday. “We are doing our part with other City Departments to educate everyone before we enforce the Ordinance.”
Dorrie Masten, who owns The Pour House on Central Square, said Wednesday she hopes the mandate is repealed by city councilors Thursday since it only hurts businesses in the city. She added she never wears a mask indoors anywhere in Keene, for medical reasons, and is never questioned or stopped. Additionally, she runs a business downtown at which she refuses to enforce the mandate.
“No one in Keene, very few people in this city, are enforcing the mask mandate,” Masten said.
She has come to blows with the city, however, over signs outside of her business regarding the mask mandate, indicating masks are optional.
“At this point, people are over it. I know it’s still serious, I do, but we have to respect both sides,” Masten said.
In Nashua, the city’s mask mandate has been extended through Feb. 28. Aldermen voted 10-5 to accept the Board of Health’s recommendation on Jan. 25.
The order applies to everyone over age 2, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor public spaces, including businesses, churches and commercial buildings.
City officials said Nashua experienced another significant increase in COVID-19 cases in January.