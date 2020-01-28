DURHAM – University of New Hampshire President James Dean says that in order to serve its mission, UNH will likely have to reduce its full-time workforce.
After a review of the university's finances by Huron Consulting, officials are creating several teams to explore how to capture the potential cost savings and revenue enhancements the company identified, Dean wrote in a letter to faculty, staff and students on Monday.
UNH spent $600,000 on the review, which was expected to help realize $12 million in budget benefits over the next two years.
Dean explained the process in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re looking for opportunities to redirect the funds that we have. Like all organizations, and I suppose in particular, like all nonprofit institutions, we have limited resources so we need to make sure that we’re directing those resources as carefully as possible toward our mission and toward the central areas of teaching and research,” he said.
Dean said he has alluded to the idea of cutting costs at UNH for some time, and reasonable people on campus have been able to conclude that layoffs are a likely possibility.
Dean stressed that layoff decisions are not being taken lightly and state officials are being consulted along the way.
Dean said it is also important to understand that potential layoffs do not not mean UNH is in poor financial condition.
“When you talk about the kinds of issues of people losing jobs, people in general suspect that the university is in financial trouble, that we are losing money or things like that, but that’s not really true. We’re in good financial shape,” Dean said.
“This isn’t about making cuts in order to break even or something like that.” Rather, he said, it's about being the best steward of the money received from tuition and the state.
Michael Carter, the president of the UNH chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said on Tuesday that he is not yet in the position to offer any substantive comment on the potential layoffs because he has not yet had the chance to review the Huron report.
“I’m really quite surprised the president alluded to layoffs in his announcement,” Carter said.
Dean will be presenting his State of the University speech on Tuesday, Feb. 4., from 12:40 to 2 p.m. at Hamel Rec Center. It is expected to be more interactive than in years past, according to Dean’s letter on Monday.