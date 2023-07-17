An excavator joined by a crew from the state Department of Transportation works on Monday to repair a large hole that opened up on Route 11, just north of Alton Bay, following heavy rains and flooding in the area on Sunday.
ALTON -- As he stood Monday morning outside his home on Halls Hill Road, Gilles Pelletier thanked God for getting him and his wife home safely Sunday in the midst of a deluge that washed out parts of town and state roads, including routes 11 and 140.
At the conclusion of Sunday services at their church in Rochester, the pastor announced that the area, including Alton, was under a tornado watch, Pelletier said.
A little while later, Pelletier got a call from a neighbor telling him, “You better come home.”
That turned out to be a lot harder than usual, he said.
In a period of several hours Sunday, upward of six inches of rain fell across Alton. On Halls Hill Road, that produced a cascade of water that damaged the road in front of Pelletier’s home, forcing him to park at a neighbor’s property across the street.
“It (the storm water) just came out of the woods,” Pelletier said. No brook or stream burst its banks, he said. Just lots of rain fell quickly and hard.
“I was talking to the local people and they said this is the worst they’ve seen,” said Pelletier, who saw kayakers in Alton Village and high water at the roundabout at routes 11 and 28.
“Everyone is safe,” he said, and his property was not damaged. The road in front of it is a municipal one, and to Pelletier’s delight, on Monday it was already under repair by the Alton Highway Department, which used a roller, an excavator and dump trucks to pack down the damaged section and fill it in with gravel.
“The good Lord took care of us,” Pelletier said, and the Town of Alton followed close behind.
State roads hit harder
Halls Hills Road, Alton Mountain Road and other town roads were affected to varying degree by Sunday’s storm. But state routes 140 and 11 bore the brunt of the damage, and it appeared Monday that both would be at least partially or fully closed for an extended period.
Both highways are well traveled, but Route 11, which runs along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, is busier than 140, which runs east–west between Tilton and Alton.
Not far from Alton Village, Route 140 was sheared in two, with the eastern section dropping down several feet. On Route 11, a short distance outside of Alton Bay, storm water buckled the highway and caused it to collapse into a hole.
At the Route 140 site, Alton selectmen Paul LaRochelle, Brock Mitchell and Nicholas Buonopane got a firsthand look at the damage and repair efforts.
Along with the town and state, the communities of Bedford, Dover and Moultonborough sent personnel and equipment to the scene. Crews were assisted by Alton residents, including a man on Route 140 who brought his backhoe.
LaRochelle, the select board chair, said he started getting calls around 12:30 p.m. Sunday that several storm-related problems were developing around town.
Mitchell, the vice chair, said Sunday’s damage to Route 140 was the most severe since the March 1996 failure of the Meadow Pond Dam. One person died in that incident.
No one was injured in Sunday’s flooding, Buonopane said, but “townwide, this is the worst” flood damage he could recall.
More than 65 Democrats in Congress sent a letter Monday asking what steps the Department of Homeland Security has taken to weed out domestic violent extremists within its ranks after reports concluded that more than 300 current or former DHS employees were members of the right-wing Oath Keep…
Canada deployed its military to help overwhelmed local authorities and emergency workers fight intensifying wildfires, which have burned nearly 25 million acres of the country's land so far this year. Heavy smoke from the blazes has prompted authorities in parts of the United States to issue…
Ford Motor deepened a price war in the electric-vehicle industry on Monday by slashing the prices of its F-150 Lightning trucks, including a 17% cut for the base model, as it aims to boost its share of an EV market dominated by Tesla.
In August 2020, executives at the American Red Cross gathered to discuss a tragedy. A 6-year-old girl had drowned at a Los Angeles summer camp the year before, and her parents were claiming shoddy lifeguard training by a Red Cross instructor was partly to blame.
Republican lawmakers expressed outrage last week after Fox News published a 2015 email chain from Hunter Biden's laptop in which a Ukrainian energy company executive suggested that the "ultimate purpose" of Hunter's hiring by the company was to shut down investigations of the company's owner…