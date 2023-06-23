NASHUA -- Stacie Marie Laughton, who served as one of three state representatives of Nashua's Ward 4 until she resigned last December amid mounting criminal allegations, has been charged with possessing or distributing sexually explicit images of children who attended a daycare in Tyngsborough, Mass.
The arrest this week of Laughton, 39, formerly of Nashua and now of Derry, stemmed from the same investigation that led to the arrest of Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, who worked at the daycare in question, according to Nashua police public information officer Sgt. John Cinelli.
Groves waived arraignment in Superior Court on the state charges, which include four counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, Class A felonies.
Her case has moved to the federal level, according to a statement issued by the office of the U.S. Attorney in Boston, which also said that investigators from the Department of Homeland Security for New England are involved in the matter.
Groves was ordered held on preventive detention pending an Aug. 30 dispositional conference, but she will likely make an appearance in federal court in Boston in the meantime.
Her federal charges include one count each of exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.
Laughton, meanwhile, also waived arraignment on Thursday, but it's not clear if she was ordered held or if bail was set.
Laughton is accused of "distributing sexually explicit images of children," according to Cinelli.
According to the charging documents, which include a 14-page affidavit filed by Department of Homeland Security special agent Rocco Rauseo, Groves worked at Creative Minds Early Learning Center in Tyngsborough, and beginning in May 2022 through this month, she allegedly took nude images of children at the daycare and sent the photos to an individual with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship.
The documents do not specify if that individual is Laughton, whose name is not mentioned in documents that pertain to the allegations against Groves. But posts on Laughton's social media suggest a relationship between the two.
According to the affidavit, Groves "allegedly used natural bathroom breaks for the children," such as "routine diaper pull-up changes prior to naptime ... to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the (former intimate partner) via text message."
Rauseo wrote that a preliminary forensic review of Groves's cellphone "allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual."
The messages included alleged discussion "about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had allegedly taken of children while employed at Creative Minds ...," Rauseo wrote.
Creative Minds Early Learning Center cooperated in the investigation, officials said.