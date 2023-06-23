NASHUA -- Stacie Marie Laughton, who served as one of three state representatives of Nashua's Ward 4 until she resigned last December amid mounting criminal allegations, has been charged with possessing or distributing sexually explicit images of children who attended a daycare in Tyngsborough, Mass.

The arrest this week of Laughton, 39, formerly of Nashua and now of Derry, stemmed from the same investigation that led to the arrest of Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, who worked at the daycare in question, according to Nashua police public information officer Sgt. John Cinelli.