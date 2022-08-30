Nicholas Andrew Anderson of Center Tuftonboro appeared Aug. 24 via WebEx in Carroll County Superior Court where he was arraigned on charges of attempted capital murder; attempted first-degree assault; and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
The Center Tuftonboro man who on Aug. 23 allegedly attempted to shoot and kill a Carroll County deputy sheriff and held police in an hours-long standoff at his residence, was a “doomsday prepper” who had “numerous” guns, according to court documents.
The documents also say the violent outburst that day by Nicholas Andrew Anderson, 28, was prompted by his getting an unfavorable decision in Ossipee District Court, where he faced a violation for speeding.
Prior to leaving the county court complex on Water Village Road, Anderson reportedly removed the license plates from his black Jeep Grand Cherokee, an action that caught the attention of Deputy George Stevens.
Driving a marked cruiser, Stevens pursued Anderson and activated both his siren and emergency lights but Anderson did not stop, according to court documents. Stevens later located Anderson near Anderson’s home, where Anderson allegedly pulled his vehicle across the road and got out of it.
Stevens told investigators that Anderson assumed a “shooting stance” and was holding a silver handgun in front of him. The deputy heard “a loud bang,” the court documents said, and he also “observed smoke.”
Later, it was determined that a bullet had struck the windshield of Stevens’ cruiser “just to the right” of where Stevens had been seated. Stevens returned fire and Anderson drove down his driveway at which point Stevens requested assistance, beginning a standoff that ended some seven hours later.
In speaking with Anderson's family members, one told authorities that he had “numerous firearms in a gun safe in the unattached garage,” while a second family member described him as a “doomsday prepper,” the court documents said.
Originally represented by attorney George Campbell, who subsequently withdrew from the case, Anderson is now represented by Joseph Cherniske.
On Aug. 25, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius granted a motion to continue an evidentiary hearing for Anderson “for approximately 60 days.” A day earlier, after an arraignment/bail hearing at which he pleaded not guilty to all charges, Ignatius ordered Anderson to be held on preventive detention at the Carroll County House of Corrections.
Stevens said that prior to the shooting, Anderson had been in a trial “for a speed violation” and that afterwards, Anderson “appeared upset about the outcome of the trial.”
