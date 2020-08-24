Investigators are looking into the weekend death of a 7-day-old Claremont child.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement Monday evening that Claremont police responded to a 911 call from a home on Winter Street about 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
“Once at the residence, police found Samara Hutnick (7 days old) who was in medical distress, and who was later pronounced dead at the hospital,” the AG’s news release states.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval has completed an autopsy, but the cause and manner of the infant’s death are being withheld “pending further investigation,” authorities said.
The investigation was announced Sunday in a statement that classified the death as “untimely.”