With President Donald Trump’s team planning a campaign rally in Portsmouth on Saturday, candidates for federal and state offices are talking about safety and what they are doing this summer to reach potential voters.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said on Tuesday that the people of New Hampshire have worked really hard to keep the numbers of COVID-19 cases down when asked about her message for safety at the Trump rally Saturday.
“I think people have been very careful to social distance, wear masks, try to wash their hands, to do all of the things we’ve been told by CDC that we should be doing. I hope for this event, people will do the same thing and I wish that the President would encourage people who are coming to do that,” Shaheen said.
Shaheen said her campaign has been trying to organize people virtually. She has had a number of calls and Zoom meetings with supporters.
Shaheen started in-person campaigning on the Seacoast Wednesday, making an appearance at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton to meet with environmentalists concerned about climate change.
One of Shaheen’s Republican challengers, Corky Messner, said since the COVID-19 shutdown they have been able to attract grassroots support through social media and virtual meetings.
Messner said he has gotten great exposure through traditional media, from morning drive talk radio shows to opinion pieces and letters to the editors in newspapers around the state.
They have also rolled out two television ads since spring and campaign information is being mailed directly to voters.
“Now, as we safely begin to emerge from pandemic restrictions, I’ve been able to meet and talk with more Granite Staters in person to share my message and hear their concerns. And not surprisingly, my schedule is getting much busier as we head into the final weeks before the primary and look forward to November’s general election,” Messner said.
Messner did not say whether he would be attending Trump’s rally on Saturday. His Republican opponent in September’s primary, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, is planning to kick off his RV tour outside the rally.
Bolduc’s senior campaign advisor, Josh McElveen, said they are encouraging supporters to turn out for the rally, and they will continue their grassroots efforts as Bolduc travels the state in the RV.
“He’s going to live in it and travel the state, knocking on doors. We’ll have sign waving in every county that he stops in,” McElveen said.
In the state’s gubernatorial race, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is starting to ramp up his re-election campaign and plans to attend small- to medium-sized in-person events where social distancing can be maintained.
“The governor loves going door to door, and has done so in past elections, but we have no plans to do so this year. The governor will campaign virtually over Zoom as well as attend other functions where proper health and safety guidelines can be maintained,” spokesperson Ben Vihstadt said.
Sununu will be at Saturday’s rally to greet Trump and plans to wear a mask. He originally said he did not play to stay for the event, which begins at 8 p.m., but said on social media Wednesday that he might attend.
One of Sununu’s Democratic challengers, state Sen. Dan Feltes, launched a digital ad Thursday accusing the governor of putting politics over public health by refusing to issue a face mask mandate for the Trump rally.
In a statement, Feltes said Sununu is willing to keep himself safe but won’t keep Granite Staters safe.
“He’s refused to impose any conditions on the Trump rally even with clear evidence that the rally in Tulsa led to a surge,” Feltes said in a statement.
Feltes’ Communications Director Emma Sands said they are excited to get back on the campaign trail in the coming weeks but will continue to hold virtual events for potential voters to attend.
Irene Lin is the campaign manager for Andru Volinsky, who is serving as an executive counselor and is running against Feltes in September’s primary. She said he was one of the first people to cancel in-person events during the pandemic.
“Unlike the president, we will not be risking our supporters’ health to do very big rallies. It’s possible that we may do small group settings where everyone is masked and distanced,” Lin said.
Lin said Volinsky will not be knocking on doors for the safety of potential voters. Neither will his volunteers or staffers.
Volinsky has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who ran for president as a Democrat, Lin said.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, and his team are planning expanded virtual phone banks, digital door knocking and virtual organizing events while the two Republicans running for his 1st Congressional District seat have doubled down on efforts to get out into the community.
Both Matt Mayberry and Matt Mowers have been traveling throughout the district knocking on doors and meeting potential voters. Mowers reported that his team knocked on over 10,000 doors last weekend.
Mayberry has held seven in-person events in the last two weeks and is delivering yard signs to supporters in person.
Mayberry and Mowers both said they would be at the rally on Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, who is running for re-election in the 2nd Congressional District, has called Trump’s decision to come to New Hampshire reckless, saying on Twitter that now is not the time for a campaign rally.
“We’ve come too far to jeopardize our COVID-19 progress for a partisan event focused on division. As businesses in NH continue to limit capacity, this event is reckless,” Kuster said.
Tyler Gouveia, assistant to the campaign manager for Steve Negron, who is one of the Republicans running against Kuster, said that they are not sure if they will hold any in-person events this summer but that teams were out knocking on doors in Nashua on Thursday.
Gouveia said he was unsure if Negron would attend the Trump rally.
People who register for the rally have to agree to a health exposure risk waiver.
Portsmouth city officials have received permission from Pease Development Authority to place “wear a mask” electronic signs at all entrances of the Trump rally.