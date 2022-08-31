TILTON – Capt. Dwight A. Smith's maritime accomplishments during World War II were celebrated Wednesday at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, where his son and namesake is a resident.
Smith, a World War I veteran, was in his early 50s skippering cargo ships in the U.S. Merchant Marine on the morning of Oct. 30, 1942, when he was captain of the SS West Kebar, which was returning to New York City from West Africa with cargo including manganese ore, palm oil, mahogany and rubber.
At 12:11 a.m., some 350 miles northeast of Barbados, the Nazi Kriegsmarine U-129 torpedoed and sank the West Kebar, according to Uboat.net, and her survivors took to lifeboats.
One of those boats was commanded by Smith who, after 10 days, got the 26-foot craft and its 35 passengers safely to Barbados.
One of those passengers was the late Elizabeth Fowler, who wrote a book --- “Standing Room Only” – about the experience.
Smith Jr., who served in the U.S, Navy during World War II and later moved to North Conway, where he was a co-founder of the Conway Scenic Railroad, was joined by his son, also named Dwight, of Bridgeton, Maine, at Wednesday's ceremony, where U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen presented Smith Jr. with the Congressional Gold Medal.
Quoting from his journal, the younger Smith said his grandfather never considered himself a hero, noting that adverse things “happen to other captains as well.”
Until the time he retired to Groton, Vermont, he said his grandfather never had a driver’s license, although he had a Coast Guard license that permitted him to “sail any ship on any sea,” which in his opinion, was superior to being able to drive a vehicle some places on land.
Before the medal ceremony, the younger Smith said he “absolutely” thought that his grandfather’s being honored was a long time in coming.
“My dad says it was too long,” he said, “and I agree with him.”
Shaheen said she was proud to be a co-sponsor of the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act, which was passed in 2019 and enabled Merchant Marine members to receive the congressional honor.
Merchant Marines in World War II were the “crucial link” between the U.S. homeland and its soldiers and sailors on the front lines, said Shaheen, adding “their jobs were dangerous,” and that Merchant Marines suffered higher loss rates than any of the military services.
Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, said Wednesday’s presentation of a Congressional Gold Medal to the family of Dwight A. Smith was a unique event, noting that only 173 medals have been awarded.
Over a quarter million men served in the Merchant Marine during World War II, he said, and many endured “great hardship.”
Throughout U.S. history, the Merchant Marine has “always been right by our side in every war,” Mauger said, and it has worked to ferry materials in many natural disasters, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.