The transgender Satanic candidate for Cheshire County sheriff is joining forces with the owner of a controversial pho restaurant, and the pastor at a libertarian church in challenging the city of Keene’s mask mandate.
Aria DiMezzo, who is running as the Republican mandate for sheriff, is suing both the city of Keene over the recently passed mask mandate, and Gov. Chris Sununu over his use of emergency orders to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
DiMezzo, who is the founder of a Satanic church as well as a writer and internet radio host, is joined in her lawsuit along with Malaise Lindenfeld, the owner of Pho Keene Great, and Ian Freeman, one of the leaders of the Free Keene movement and the founder of the Free Shire Church in Keene. They claim there is no need for the state’s emergency order limiting gatherings of more than 100 people, and there is no scientific basis for wearing masks.
“The virus is also nowhere near as deadly as initially projected. The continuing shutdown is preventing the New Hampshire population from achieving ‘herd immunity,’ which would ultimately eradicate the virus much more quickly than ‘slowing the spread’ by forcing the shutdown of businesses, closure of schools, and ordering people to stay home. It is also destroying the state’s economy,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit was prepared by Bedford attorney Robert Fojo and filed Friday in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene.
Elizabeth Dragon, Keene’s city manager, and Keene Mayor George Hansel were not available for comment Friday.
DiMezzo garnered international attention last week when she won the primary after running unopposed for Cheshire County sheriff. DiMezzo, who is running with the campaign slogan “F--- the Police.”
DiMezzo and Freeman claim the emergency order limiting gatherings and the city mask mandate impede their ability to worship at their churches freely.
Lindenfeld is a Venezuelan immigrant who operated three restaurants at one point, Audrey’s in Dublin, Piedra Fina in Marlborough, and Pho Keene Great in Keene. Pho Keene Great was in the spotlight last year when the name of the Vietnamese restaurant raised eyebrows.
Lindenfeld is claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic response, including the mask mandate, led to the closure of Audrey’s and Piedra Fina.
Lindenfeld and her business partner Ann Conner were sued in 2018 by two former Audrey’s waitresses over alleged age and gender discrimination. That case was settled out of court last year.