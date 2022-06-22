CHARLESTOWN —Emergency responders pulled a Vermont man out of the Connecticut River Wednesday morning after his plane malfunctioned, causing it to collide with high tension power lines and crash into the river.
The man, George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vt., was the only occupant of the small plan, Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors said in a press release Wednesday evening.
The chief added that Tucker was pulled from the river with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Charlestown emergency services dispatch center received a report of a possible plane crash in the Connecticut River on Wednesday at 10:08 a.m.
As emergency services were being dispatched to the scene in the area of Lower Landing in Charlestown, police Sgt. Michelle Dunning arrived at the Lower Landing boat ramp to find a yellow biplane with its wing sticking out of the water.
The biplane was about 200 yards offshore in the middle of the Connecticut River and approximately 300 yards south of the Lower Landing boat launch, Connors wrote.
Dunning also spotted Tucker about 50 feet away from the plane swimming in the Connecticut River.
Dunning, along with state police Trooper 1st Class Brandon Dean, who had arrived on scene at that point, were able to communicate with Tucker, who told them he was the pilot and only occupant of the plane.
When Tucker reached the bank of the Connecticut River he was brought up onto the shore, and then taken to the Springfield Hospital in Vermont by Golden Cross Ambulance with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Connors said Tucker is an experienced pilot and was flying a 1952 PA–18 Alpha bush-style plane, Connors said.
Tucker had taken off approximately 35 minutes prior to the crash from the Hartness airport in Springfield, Vt., and had reported a mechanical malfunction with the engine that made him lose altitude.
“The plane was traveling south over the Connecticut River and collided with high tension power lines that span from Lower Landing in Charlestown over to Springfield, Vt. The plane immediately crashed into the river,” Connors wrote.
The response to the event involved numerous agencies, he added. “We would especially like to thank all of the responders who assisted at the scene to include: Charlestown’s fire department, Golden Cross ambulance, New Hampshire State Police, Walpole Police Department, North Walpole Fire Department, New Hampshire Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire Department of Transportation Aeronautical Division, The staff of the Hartness Airport, National grid, and SG Reed Towing and Recovery.”