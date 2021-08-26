Federal data showing states’ progress in distributing emergency rental assistance shows a wide variation in how quickly states are distributing the funds, with New Hampshire falling in the middle of the pack.
The emergency rental assistance was part of the December 2020 federal stimulus bill, passed on a bipartisan basis and signed by former President Donald Trump.
States received money to pay back rent to landlords and to help renters pay their utility bills. There was separate aid available to homeowners.
Each state received a pot of money for the emergency rental assistance program, with the amount depending on population and other factors like poverty level.
New Hampshire received $200 million. As of July 31, the most recent data available, the state had distributed $30 million to nearly 5,000 households.
The state has yet to distribute 85% of the rental assistance money. Advocates have noted that the program is still not well-publicized and expressed concern about the delay in processing applications.
Other states have been much more aggressive in their distribution of rental aid, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Virginia leads the nation in proportion of aid distributed, having distributed 53% of its $568 million allocation as of July 31. Texas is second on that metric, with 46% of its aid paid out.
Texas has also helped the largest number of renters, with more than 148,000 receiving aid.
Washington, D.C. and Alaska received $200 million for rental assistance — the same amount New Hampshire got – but had distributed much more aid as of July 31. Alaska has distributed $74.8 million, or 37% of its allocation, and Washington, D.C.’s rental assistance program has distributed $90.8 million, or 45%.
But New Hampshire is faring better than about half of the states. Wyoming and New York have been the slowest to distribute federal aid, with the treasury data showing renters have received about 1% of the funds those states received. The Dakotas have each distributed just 2% of rental aid.