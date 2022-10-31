WASHINGTON -- Conservative Supreme Court justices signaled skepticism on Monday toward the legality of race-conscious admissions policies in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that could imperil affirmative action programs often used to boost enrollment o…
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week.
Open enrollment for next year starts on Tuesday for insurance on HealthCare.gov, the marketplace for those who don’t get coverage through their job, and runs through Jan. 15. Here are five things to keep in mind.
The Powerball jackpot drawing set for Monday night has reached $1 billion, the second-largest sum in the game’s 30-year history. However, the lucky ticket holder won’t be bringing home the full $1 billion worth of bacon after state and federal taxes take away a chunk of the sum.
NEW YORK -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump's real estate company on Monday accused its former chief financial officer of betraying the Trump Organization's trust and succumbing to greed during opening statements at the company's criminal tax fraud trial.