New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday and is expected to miss three weeks, ESPN reported Monday.

Barkley hurt his right ankle during the Giants’ game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. He took a 2-yard carry up the middle and appeared to get his ankle caught under Arizona linebacker Krys Barnes with 1:08 left in the game.