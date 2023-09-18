New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday and is expected to miss three weeks, ESPN reported Monday.
Barkley hurt his right ankle during the Giants’ game-winning drive in a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. He took a 2-yard carry up the middle and appeared to get his ankle caught under Arizona linebacker Krys Barnes with 1:08 left in the game.
Multiple reports Sunday said that Barkley’s X-rays were negative. Barkley then underwent an MRI exam Monday, leading Giants coach Brian Daboll to punt on the topic when speaking to reporters earlier in the day.
“I’m hopeful,” Daboll said. “Haven’t talked to him this morning before he went to get further tests, but I don’t want to speculate until I have the full information.”
Through two games, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards and another score.
Barkley has missed time with ankle injuries in 2019 and 2021. His 2020 season was also cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 2.
Matt Breida is the next man up in the Giants’ running back room while Barkley is unavailable.
“Whatever it is, we’ll have a plan ready to go,” Daboll said. “If (Barkley) can play, he can play. And if he can’t, then we’ll have the other guys prepared and ready to go.”
