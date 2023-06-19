Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is set to join the coaching staff at the University of Washington under Mike Hopkins, Stadium reported Monday.
Brown is 82 years old and resigned from the Memphis staff in December, citing health concerns. Brown was in his second season with the Tigers. He previously took medical leave shortly before the start of the season.
Brown is the only coach to win championships at both the NBA and collegiate levels. He won the 1988 NCAA title when Danny Manning carried Kansas to the crown and the 2004 NBA title with a Detroit Pistons team led by Chauncey Billups and Richard Hamilton.
Brown ranks eighth in NBA history with 1,098 regular-season coaching victories and made the playoffs in 18 of his 26 seasons. He lost 904 games while leading nine different teams.
He guided Kansas to two Final Fours and UCLA to one during 11 seasons as a college head coach. His final stint was at SMU from 2012-16.
Brown also has been part of two Olympic gold medal-winning teams — as a player in 1964 and an assistant coach in 2000.
Brown was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
DEAR ABBY: Regarding “Tall Person Sympathizer” (Feb. 28), whose very tall husband and son hate the comments they receive, I am 6 feet, 8 inches tall, so I can relate. One does feel like part of a freak show and have to deal with things most average height people don’t think twice about, like…
The Supreme Court is expected to decide by the end of this month the fate of race-conscious collegiate admission policies, one of the major disputes — also including cases involving LGBT rights and student debt forgiveness — still yet to be resolved as the justices speed toward the end of th…
KYIV — Ukraine said on Monday it had driven Russian forces out of an eighth village in its two-week-old counteroffensive, a settlement on a heavily fortified part of the front line near the most direct route to the country’s Azov Sea coast.
A federal judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.
AMSTERDAM — Renowned body artist Henk Schiffmacher and his team are offering tattoos of Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn’s most iconic works in a pop-up studio installed at the painter’s former house and now museum in Amsterdam.