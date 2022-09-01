There seems to be some drama going on at Tom Brady’s house.
According to Page Six, his wife Giselle Bündchen has left their Tampa home for Costa Rica following a series of arguments.
From Page Six:
“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six ... A second source said, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.
“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had missed 11 days of training camp in August for family time.
Via Pro Football Network:
As important as football is to Brady, so is his family, and the Buccaneers have given him his space to be with them. Bowles emphasized that Brady not being with the team was planned and communicated. A league source said that Brady was definitely not expected to retire again and would fulfill his commitments to his coaches and teammates.
This is what Bündchen commented on Brady’s Instagram announcement of his return to football in March (via The Spun): “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”
The Buccaneers will open up their season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
