Rick Pitino is the new head coach at St. John’s, the school announced Monday.
Pitino will be formally introduced at a Tuesday press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York.
“One of my great coaching memories was having the distinct privilege of coaching against Lou Carnesecca and St. John’s, a Hall of Fame coach and historic program that I have always respected,” Pitino said in a release by the school. “It is surreal to now have this opportunity to bring St. John’s back to prominence.”
Terms were not announced but ESPN reported it’s a six-year deal, with CBS Sports reporting the deal is worth roughly $20 million.
“Rick knows Big East basketball and is determined to take and keep the Red Storm program where we know it belongs,” St. John’s president Rev. Brian J. Shanley said in the release.
Pitino informed his players at Iona during a meeting Monday afternoon, per the reports. He thanked his players and the school in a series of tweets.
“To my players, the last three years. All I can say is you know how much I love you,” Pitino said in one tweet.
Pitino, 70, is the only coach to lead three different schools to the Final Four — Providence College, Kentucky and Louisville. He won titles at Kentucky and Louisville, though his 2013 title with the Cardinals was vacated by a recruiting scandal.
St. John’s has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2000 and last appeared in the tourney in 2019, when it was bounced from the First Four.
St. John’s courted Pitino — and reportedly only him — after firing Mike Anderson earlier this month. But with Iona in the NCAA tournament, the sides weren’t able to talk until Sunday, when Pitino laid out his vision for the program.
Pitino is listed by NCAA statistics to have an official record of 711-290. He went 64-22 in three seasons at Iona, leading the Gaels to the NCAA tourney twice. Iona won the MAAC regular-season title in 2021-22 but lost in its conference tournament.
Pitino began his coaching career with Hawaii, Boston University and PC before Kentucky and Louisville. He also was a head coach for six NBA seasons, spending two with the New York Knicks before four with the Boston Celtics.
PC’s Cooley to Hoyas
Ed Cooley has left Providence to become the next head coach at Georgetown, both programs announced Monday. Cooley, 53, just completed his 12th season at Providence. His Friars were bounced from the NCAA tournament by Kentucky in the first round. It was the Friars’ seventh trip to the tournament under Cooley.
“I deeply appreciate Coach Cooley’s immense contributions to the men’s basketball program and to the PC community over the past 12 years,” the Rev. Kenneth Sicard, PC’s president, said in a statement. “Friar fans everywhere will be forever grateful for this period of sustained excellence in our program, and I personally will continue to have the highest regard for Ed.”
And that respect for Cooley was clear at Georgetown, too.
“We are deeply honored that Coach Cooley will be joining our community as the next leader of our Men’s basketball program,” Georgetown president John J. DeGioia said in a statement. “Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter. His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive.”
Cooley was 242-153 at Providence and is 334-222 overall in 17 seasons as a head coach. He led Fairfield from 2006-11 before taking the Providence job in 2011.
Cooley replaces Patrick Ewing, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons at his alma mater.
The Hoyas went 7-25 (2-18 Big East) in Ewing’s final season in charge. The program was a combined 75-109 under Ewing, making the NCAA tournament just once — when Georgetown completed an improbable run through the 2021 Big East tournament as the No. 8 seed to earn the league’s automatic bid.
Meanwhile, PC said its national search for a successor to Cooley will begin immediately.
Cooley is a native of Providence but said he is excited to get started at Georgetown. His daughter, Olivia, is a Georgetown student.
“I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District,” he said. “Accepting this opportunity with Georgetown is not a decision I took lightly.”