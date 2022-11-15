WASHINGTON -- Republicans on Tuesday were closing in on majority control of the House of Representatives, a midterm victory tempered by the unexpectedly narrow margin they will hold over Democrats as they usher in two years of divided government.

Republicans so far have won 215 seats in the 435-member chamber, Edison Research projected, with 218 needed for a majority. Calls in tight races in states including California and Colorado later on Tuesday would likely allow Republicans to wrest control of the House from President Joe Biden's Democrats, who trail with 204 seats.