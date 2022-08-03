AMONG THE BEST new series of 2021, “Reservation Dogs” returns for a second season, streaming exclusively on Hulu.
The first series to be written and produced by an entirely indigenous American crew, it presents the American Indian experience without sentimentality. Its bored and aimless teens are forever trying to flee a dead-end existence of squalid convenience stores, broken-down cars and a future without jobs or careers. Many of the adults they deal with are on disability or dispense with Native American “wisdom” of the most specious variety.
The show’s teen protagonists are not above petty crime, but they’re not very good at it either. As the second season begins, the group’s handsome leader, Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), is at a loss because Elora Danan (K. Devery Jacobs) has abandoned him and the gang to go on a cross-country trip with Jackie (Elva Guerra), the tough-girl leader of a rival group. Their odyssey careens from one disaster to the next, and their car breaks down almost immediately. Reduced to hitchhiking, they’re picked up by a creepy religious type and are nearly killed after trying to boost a car from a squalid compound. They then fall into the orbit of a divorced stranger (guest star Megan Mullally) on an isolated compound, a woman more lost than these teenagers will ever be.
The best thing about this downbeat series is its sense of random happenstance. Just when you think a story is headed in one direction, it goes sideways. Back on the Res, the soft-spoken and diminutive Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) worries that life has gone to seed because a spell she cast last season has come back to haunt her.
She and Bear join forces to reverse the curse, a spiritual journey that requires some seriously amateur shamans. Just when you think their incantations couldn’t get stranger (or more self-referential), they break into Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” to wind up the ceremonies.
Mullally isn’t the only established star to cameo this season. Molly Shannon arrives for a brief minute as an impatient barmaid. I’m not sure the series needs this outside “help,” but it doesn’t hurt. I see it more as a sign that the show is so good, its characters so decent, its atmosphere so strange and unpredictable that the “cool kids” want in on the action.
• The success of at least two Fyre Festival documentaries has created a genre: the failed concert movie. Streaming on Netflix, the docuseries “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” recalls an anniversary gathering that was anything but three days of peace and love.
Netflix also streams the second season of the Brazilian series “Good Morning, Veronica,” about a traumatized female detective compelled to investigate abused women.
Other highlights
• A spat over a transplant procedure on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Dierks Bentley and Elle King host CMA Fest (8 p.m., ABC), documenting a four-day gathering of country music fans in Nashville and featuring performances by Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter and Lady A.
• A Malaysian tiger tests positive for COVID-19 on “The Zoo” (8 p.m., Animal Planet).
• A project decades in the making, producers Tony and Ridley Scott adapted the medieval legend of “Tristan & Isolde” (8:40 p.m., HBO Family) in the 2006 fantasy starring James Franco and Sophia Myles.
• A hostage crisis galvanizes the firehouse on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the mysteries of black holes.
• Halstead mentors a rookie on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Producing films since the silent era, Alfred Hitchcock entered the 1960s showing a decided turn toward overt horror with the 1960 shocker “Psycho” (8 p.m., Showtime) and the 1963 thriller “The Birds” (10 p.m., Showtime). It’s been argued that the master of suspense pretty much lost his way (or failed to keep up with the times) after these two hit movies.
“The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Judges make the final cuts on “So You Think You Can Dance” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Wellington Paranormal” (CW, TV-14): A woman goes missing (9 p.m.); copycat cops (9:30 p.m., r) ... Hondo’s divided loyalty on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Late night
Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark and James Taylor sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Bacon, Jo Koy and Katherine Blanford on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Mark Rober guest hosts Demi Lovato and “Science Bob” Pflugfelder on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Camila Cabello, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal and Toni Cornell are booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
WASHINGTON - For President Joe Biden, the killing of al-Qaida's top leader in a drone strike last weekend marked a welcome triumph as officials steel themselves for the first anniversary of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - In a major victory for abortion rights, Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to strip away their state's abortion protections, sending a decisive message about the issue's popularity in the first political test since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
WASHINGTON — The commission charged with eliminating commemoration of the Confederacy in the U.S. military recommended Monday that the Army ban the flying of Confederate campaign streamers on unit flags but allow the 29th Infantry Division to keep a blue-gray patch referencing the Civil War.
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my 45-year-old boyfriend, “Doug,” for six years. His mother, who was widowed five years ago, has moved here to Florida from New Jersey. Doug is very protective of her, which I kind of understand because she’s 63. The kicker is, she has started flashing her breasts…
WASHINGTON — The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a “near-absolute ban” on abortion, marking the first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.