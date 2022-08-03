AMONG THE BEST new series of 2021, “Reservation Dogs” returns for a second season, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

The first series to be written and produced by an entirely indigenous American crew, it presents the American Indian experience without sentimentality. Its bored and aimless teens are forever trying to flee a dead-end existence of squalid convenience stores, broken-down cars and a future without jobs or careers. Many of the adults they deal with are on disability or dispense with Native American “wisdom” of the most specious variety.