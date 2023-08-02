IT’S NEVER EASY to anoint any show as the best on television — whatever television is or has become.
But you could make a strong case that “Reservation Dogs,” streaming its third and final season on FX on Hulu, may be the most beloved.
There’s so much to enjoy about its shaggy tale of four teens from an Oklahoma reservation who embark on adventures involving petty theft, enormous risks, mystical guides and the kindness of peculiar strangers. “Dogs” is a show grounded in the details of poverty, grief and neglect, but it is also whimsical and funny in wild and unexpected ways. Almost anything can happen on an episode of “Reservation Dogs,” from a missed bus ride to the embrace of a street vagrant who claims to be Jesus.
The four teens at the core of the story — Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) — are both audacious and vulnerable. As season three begins, they have made it to California to find Bear’s father, an epic search for roots and answers that (spoiler alert) may eventually break up the band.
Part of the fun of watching “Reservation Dogs” is its goofy narrator. “Spirit” (Dallas Goldtooth) is the most blatant stereotype of a Native American since the Hekawi on “F Troop.” But he also has the ability to pick up and move the story at will, often in ways that defy linear logic and bend the tale toward the mythic. At times he compares himself to a Greek chorus. In some ways, he’s a variation on Sam Elliott’s mystic cowboy narrator in “The Big Lebowski.”
As noted in earlier columns, “Dogs” is the first television series entirely cast and produced by Indigenous Americans and the first shot entirely within Oklahoma. At one point in this season’s first episode, a long trip between California and Oklahoma is creatively evoked in a cartoon graphic, depicting North America not as a map with state boundaries, but as a series of tribal places. It asks viewers to look at things from another perspective.
It’s also a relief from TV comedy’s steady diet of materialism, comfort and effortless affluence. People’s cars break down on this show. They wait in lines. They lose their jobs. They face eviction. They take the bus. These actions aren’t depicted as hardships, but as daily life. And that’s what makes “Reservation Dogs” so different, and often so funny.
Look for the first two episodes to drop exclusively on Hulu today, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Wednesdays.
• New episodes of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” stream on Disney+, as the series returns from hiatus.
• The 1980s period satire “Physical,” starring Rose Byrne, streams its third season on Apple TV+.
• Netflix streams the 2023 documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.” Netflix also streams the sports documentary “Mark Cavendish: Never Enough,” a profile of the cyclist who overcame illness and depression on the way to breaking new records.
Other highlights
“Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) enters its 25th season.
• “LA Fire and Rescue” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) profiles an air-rescue team.
• Building a case against an arsonist on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Human Footprint” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) looks at invasive species that thrive in urban environments.
• New life for the lab on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Upton faces a challenge on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Under intense pressure from an overbearing father, a Major League pitcher (Anthony Perkins) suffers a nervous breakdown in the 1957 true-life drama “Fear Strikes Out” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Perkins also stars in the 1960 shocker “Psycho” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), in which mother issues abound.
Series notes
“MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Dean dabbles in dramatics on “The Wonder Years” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Mandy considers a job offer on “Young Sheldon” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A charter school challenge on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are repeats.
Jennifer Hudson and Zosia Mamet appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kerry Washington, Jenna Lyons, St. Vincent and the Roots on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ice-T, John Irving, Rina Sawayama and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).