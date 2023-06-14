MLB: Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes can’t field the ball during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park. Boston lost, 7-6, in 10 innings.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — The Red Sox’ record (33-35 after Tuesday’s game) and their spot in the American League East basement tells only half the story of their 2023 season.

The rest is best illustrated by their mid-season overhaul of the infield defense. On Tuesday, Alex Cora revealed that he had told Kiké Hernández he would no longer be the team’s regular shortstop, and also announced that Justin Turner would get more playing time over Triston Casas at first base.