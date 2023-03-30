Authorities lift evacuation order in Minnesota town after train derails

An aerial view of a freight train carrying ethanol that derailed near the small town of Raymond, Minnesota, on Thursday.

 DRONE BASE/REUTERS

RAYMOND, Minn. — Residents in this small west-central Minnesota town were woken in the middle of the night by first responders pounding on doors and cell phones warning them to evacuate after a BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.

Flames and thick smoke billowed into the air as about eight cars jumped the track on the west side of the Kandiyohi County community about 110 miles west of the Twin Cities just after 1 a.m., said Lena Kent, a spokeswoman for the railroad.