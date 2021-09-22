Toast Inc., which helps restaurants handle payments, jumped in its initial public offering after raising $870 million in a deal priced above a marketed range.
Shares of the Boston-based company opened at $65.24 on Wednesday, up 63% from the $40 offer price. The company sold 21.7 million shares on Tuesday after marketing them at $34 to $36 apiece.
Toast's shares were up 55% to $62.09 at 12:18 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $31 billion. Accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company would have a fully diluted value of more than $35 billion.
Toast's software allows diners to order online, in person or over their phones. Restaurants can also use the guest data it captures to craft loyalty and marketing programs.
Incorporated in 2011, the company's platform was used by about 48,000 restaurants as of June 30 and had processed more than $38 billion in gross payments over the previous 12 months.
Toast's losses and revenue roughly doubled to a net loss of $235 million on revenue of $704 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with a year earlier.
After the IPO, owners of the company's Class B shares will hold 99.5% of the shareholder voting power in the company, according to the filings. The Class B shares carry 10 votes apiece, compared to one vote each for the Class A shares sold in the IPO.
Toast's three largest investors are Tiger Global PIP, Bessemer Venture Partners and Technology Investment Dining Group, or their affiliates, according to the filings.
The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. Toast shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TOST.