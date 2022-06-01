REVIEW ENOUGH television and everything can begin to seem like a bad parody. And I’m not just talking about “The Real Housewives of Dubai” (9 p.m., Bravo, TV-14). Can you throw champagne flutes around in the United Arab Emirates?
Discovery+ debuts the streaming shelter show “Trixie Motel,” starring drag queen and singer/songwriter Trixie Mattel, who appears to base her clothes, physique and personality on the plastic dolls suggested by her stage name.
In “Motel,” Mattel has purchased a rundown roadside motor court in Palm Springs, Calif., a desert resort area once known for midcentury architecture and the celebrities who called it home. In its day, Palm Springs was associated with bold-faced names including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Lucille Ball, Liberace, Zsa Zsa Gabor, George Hamilton, Bob Hope, Kirk Douglas, Cary Grant and Jack Benny.
Now, Trixie observes, Palm Springs is home to trend-seeking tourists and superannuated locals. Or, in her words, “grays and gays.”
The motel purchased by Mattel and her partner seems like a relic of days gone by, when such accommodations touted “color TV” as a luxury. There’s a “Brady Bunch” vibe to the carpeting and some serious work for a local exterminator. But she’s determined to spruce it up to its former fabulous glory and turn its half-dozen moldy rooms into thematic getaways for a like-minded clientele.
In other words, for all the pink walls, pink hair, pink poodles, pink flamingos and pink Cadillacs on display on “Trixie Motel,” this is your typical shelter makeover show, complete with a timeline, setbacks, a fixed budget and the “reveal.”
The budget may seem tight to Trixie, but she plunked down $2 million for her mildewy dump, leaving her only a half-million to play with. Apparently, there’s money to be made performing in high heels in low dives.
And about those “Real Housewives of Dubai” — snippets made available for promotion show a bevy of curvaceous shopaholics undulating through the desert, leaving angry sandstorms in their wake.
So, after a full month of May, or Asian Pacific Heritage Month, raising awareness of the ways that media images have demeaned and diminished Asian Americans, Bravo kicks off June with a series that depicts women from the Middle East as sexy, decadent and dangerous — “exotic” stereotypes that would not be out of place in some 19th-century Gothic novel.
It’s also curious for Bravo to open June, long associated with gay pride, with a show set in a country where non-heterosexual activity is considered a crime.
• First streamed on BET+, the melodrama “Kingdom Business,” (10 p.m., BET, TV-MA) set in the world of megachurches and gospel music, makes its basic cable debut.
Paramount+ will stream “South Park: The Streaming Wars,” a new episode of the potty-mouthed series expanded to feature-film length. From the meager information made available for promotion, we can look forward to Cartman engaging in a war of wills with his mom.
Other highlights
• Rules and regulations on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) examines the relationship between humans and horses, a bond as old as civilization.
• Big problems at the microbrewery on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
• “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” (9 p.m., BET, TV-14) resumes its fourth season.
• A clash with Russian mobsters on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• The FBI closes in on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
The 1950 adventure “Destination Moon” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-G) was arguably the first film to contemplate manned space flight as a practical reality rather than a science-fiction fantasy. Robert Heinlein contributed to the screenplay.
Series notes
“Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Unloading reminders of Roseanne on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A Meta terror on “The Flash” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Remembering Pops on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
“The Price Is Right at Night” (9 p.m., r, CBS) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A plea for school supplies on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Secrets and lies on “Kung Fu” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Connor rejoins the dating pool on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and Father John Misty on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Sarah Silverman, Jeffrey Donovan and Sleaford Mods visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).