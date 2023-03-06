A NIGHT OF NEW and returning series includes the 23rd season opener for the talent showcase “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Competing coaches include Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Over the course of the season, music legend, Broadway performer and sitcom star Reba McEntire will return as a “mega mentor.”

NBC has also announced a series of tweaks to the format of the show, as it makes its way through various rounds, including battles, knockouts and playoffs.