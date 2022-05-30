Tom Cruise may have pulled off one of the most daring stunts of his career -- getting audiences to go to the movies for something that doesn't involve superheroes. "Top Gun: Maverick" pulled in blockbuster ticket sales in its opening weekend, collecting $134 million from a record 4,732 North American cinemas. Paramount and Skydance's all-American action adventure is expected to collect $151 million through Monday, defying expectations while also setting a new high-water mark for Memorial Day opening weekends. That's thanks to dazzling reviews, heaping doses of nostalgia and getting Cruise back in the cockpit to perform real aerial stunts as pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or
"Triangle of Sadness," a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced. "When we started to make this film I think we had one goal - to really, really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," Ostlund said.
A Rhode Island man is facing several charges, including operating under the influence, after eight people were injured when he allegedly crashed his SUV into five motorcycles in Northfield on Sunday, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
ANKARA -- A chief adviser to Turkey's president told his U.S. counterpart that Turkey wanted "concrete steps" on the existence of what it calls "terrorist organizations" in Finland and Sweden before it would consider their NATO bids, the Turkish presidency said.
There was a weighty sense of history surrounding the preparations for the Portsmouth Peace Conference. This experiment in international diplomacy that aimed to bring an end to the Russo-Japanese War thrust President Theodore Roosevelt into the role of peacemaker.
TAIPEI -- Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China's air force in its air defense zone, with the island's defense ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions.
UVALDE, Texas -- A day after promising residents of Uvalde, Texas, action to address gun violence, President Joe Biden on Monday sought to appeal to "rational" Republicans to curb high-caliber weapons and take other steps to prevent more mass shootings.