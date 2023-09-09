Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Pope playfully spars with 'Rocky' actor Stallone at Vatican
Pope Francis playfully pretended to box with Sylvester Stallone during a meeting with the "Rocky" star at the Vatican on Friday. Introduced to Stallone and his family, the Pope said how much he enjoyed the actor's films, prompting a smiling Stallone to clench his fists as if ready to spar, saying, "Ready, we box."
Transgender film looks to win hearts and minds in conservative Poland
The makers of "Woman Of," which follows a man transitioning to a woman in socially conservative Poland, hope their film will help ease deep-rooted prejudices in the Roman Catholic nation. "Woman Of," co-directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, just a month ahead of parliamentary elections that might hand Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party an unprecedented third term in power.
GameStop short squeeze-inspired 'Dumb Money' is relevant and timely, director says
Craig Gillespie's "Dumb Money" - a pandemic-era story of the battle between hedge fund billionaires and amateur investors - is relevant and timely, the director said at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. Dumb Money captures the behind-the-scenes of one of the biggest Wall Street stories of COVID that hooked retail investors and created a mutiny by grabbing the attention of professional investors on social media.
Nickelback reclaims the narrative at documentary TIFF premiere
Rockband Nickelback heard you through the years of condemnation. Their response lies in their new documentary "Love to Hate: Nickelback." The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, a fitting homecoming for the Canadian band.
Los Angeles City Council acts to spare Marilyn Monroe house from demolition
The Los Angeles City Council voted on Friday to launch a process to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home, where she died of a drug overdose in 1962, a historic and cultural monument, blocking plans to demolish the property. The motion to initiate consideration of the Spanish Colonial-style house in L.A.'s Brentwood section for historic preservation was introduced by Councilwoman Traci Park and approved unanimously the same day, according to her spokesperson Jamie Paige.
Wild comedy 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Festival
"Poor Things," a gothic, sex-charged comedy directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, the British-made film wowed festival-goers with its zany story of a woman reanimated after suicide by a mad doctor who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.
Actors' strike stalks Venice film festival from start to end
A strike by Hollywood actors kept most stars away from this year's Venice Film Festival, and even the few A-listers who did venture into town seemed guilty about being on the red carpet rather than the picket line. On the last full day of the competition on Friday, Oscar winner Jessica Chastain told reporters she was "incredibly nervous" to come to Venice to promote her independent movie "Memory," even though she had a waiver from unions to attend.
Good news for Parrotheads: New Jimmy Buffett album coming soon
The final album recorded by late "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett will be released in November, his record label said on Friday as it released three singles including a collaboration with Paul McCartney called "My Gummie Just Kicked In." Buffett cut the record, titled "Equal Strain On All Parts," earlier this year before he died from skin cancer on Sept. 1 at age 76. The 14-song album will debut on Nov. 3.
Ghibli's Miyazaki has ideas for next project after 'The Boy and the Heron'
Studio Ghibli's legendary director, Hayao Miyazaki, 82, still has not put his pencil down, an executive at the Japanese animation studio said on Friday after its long awaited feature, "The Boy and the Heron," opened the Toronto International Film Festival. Miyazaki, who was not present at the film festival, is the internationally renowned director behind hand-drawn animated favorites like "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Howl's Moving Castle," and many other beloved films created under the Studio Ghibli, which he co-founded.
Mural of Joy Division's Ian Curtis returns to Manchester
The northern English city of Manchester welcomed back a mural of its late music icon Ian Curtis on Friday, newly restored after it had been painted over last year to outcry from local residents. The black-and-white portrait of Curtis, who took his own life in 1980, covers all three stories of the Star and Garter pub and was completed this week by local artist Akse P19, following permission granted by local authorities on Monday.