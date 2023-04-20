CDC OKs 2nd Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults
Older people and those with weakened immune systems may get a second dose of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday. The agency’s decision after its advisory committee’s meeting aligns it with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization on Tuesday for a second dose of Omicron-updated booster for the specified high-risk population.
UNICEF: People lost faith in childhood vaccines in pandemic
People all over the world lost confidence in the importance of routine childhood vaccines against killer diseases like measles and polio during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from UNICEF. In 52 of the 55 countries surveyed, the public perception of vaccines for children declined between 2019 and 2021, the UN agency said.
WASHINGTON — Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay $5 million to a man who debunked Lindell’s false claims of election fraud, the plaintiff’s law firm said on Thursday.
A county commissioner in Oklahoma resigned Wednesday amid growing backlash after a local newspaper reported that he and other officials talked about lynching Black people and threatened to assassinate two reporters in a conversation secretly recorded by one of those journalists.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, weighing a White House run next year, delivered a powerful call for America's continued aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, saying the intervention is critical for national and global security.
Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal inquiry into the business practices of ex-president Donald Trump, is set to appear for a deposition before a Republican-led congressional committee on Thursday.
DUBAI - Iran's navy forced a U.S. submarine to surface as it entered the Gulf, Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani told state television on Thursday, in the latest report of an apparent confrontation between Iranian and U.S. forces in the Gulf.
KYIV - A flash of light that lit up the night sky above wartime Kyiv has led to widespread confusion, public speculation about what caused it, and lighthearted jokes about space aliens in a city more accustomed to Russian missile attacks.