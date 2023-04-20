CDC OKs 2nd Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults

Older people and those with weakened immune systems may get a second dose of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday. The agency’s decision after its advisory committee’s meeting aligns it with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization on Tuesday for a second dose of Omicron-updated booster for the specified high-risk population.