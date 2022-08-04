Thomson Reuters Corp. journalists in the U.S. launched a daylong strike Thursday, the first walkout in decades among the media company’s long-unionized staff.
Employees began a 24-hour strike at 6 a.m. New York time Thursday after claiming the company didn’t fairly negotiate pay increases, according to the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which represents U.S.-based Reuters reporters, photographers and video journalists. The group said about 90% of the 300 or so Reuters employees it represents agreed to participate.
The news organization proposed a three-year contract with guaranteed annual pay increases of 1%, according to the union, which would erode employee spending power against a backdrop of 9% inflation. Members of the guild believe Reuters managers aren’t working with them in good faith, and have also filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board. They join an expanding group of media workers that have recently pushed back against what they characterize as unfair treatment by their employers.
“In 2020 we were all asked to step up,” said energy reporter Tim McLaughlin, a member of the union’s bargaining committee. “Everyone just rose to the occasion, and we thought — wrongly as it turns out — that we would get something in return.”
In an emailed statement, Reuters said it was “fully committed to constructive negotiations with the NewsGuild” to reach a contract. “These conversations are ongoing and we will continue to work with the Guild committee to settle on mutually agreeable terms,” a spokesperson said. The company also said it offers “salary and benefits that are among the best in the journalism industry, including a competitive annual merit-based wage program that all Guild members participate in.”
Reuters employees timed Thursday’s walkout to coincide with the company’s second-quarter earnings announcement, hoping to maximize attention from management and customers.
While one-day strikes often do more to impact companies’ public image than their operations, the guild said it expects the strike to disrupt Reuters’ newsgathering work by forcing management to rely on reporters abroad or editors to cover the day’s events.
In its statement, Reuters said, “We have extensive contingency plans in place that will minimize this brief disruption and are confident that we will deliver the highest quality of service to all our customers.”
The media company said in its first-quarter earnings report in May that sales and revenue exceeded expectations, with total company revenue up 6% from a year earlier, to $1.67 billion. One of Reuters’ major customers automatically pays more due to increasing inflation, according to its 2021 annual report. The London Stock Exchange Group, which purchased a data business from Reuters in 2019, will pay the media company at least $339 million per year until 2048, and “the contract requires adjustments related to changes in the consumer price index,” according to the report.
