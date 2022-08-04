Thomson Reuters Corp. journalists in the U.S. launched a daylong strike Thursday, the first walkout in decades among the media company’s long-unionized staff.

Employees began a 24-hour strike at 6 a.m. New York time Thursday after claiming the company didn’t fairly negotiate pay increases, according to the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which represents U.S.-based Reuters reporters, photographers and video journalists. The group said about 90% of the 300 or so Reuters employees it represents agreed to participate.