The Revolution picked up a needed point in the middle of busy stretch under difficult circumstances, withstanding a relentless onslaught in the second half and holding on to secure a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Wednesday night at maniacal BMO Field.

The Revolution, now 8-7-10, extended their unbeaten streak to five games (2-0-3) and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference with nine contests remaining. They had their shutout streak stopped at 402 minutes, well off the record of 420 set in 2013. The Revs play their third game in eight days on Saturday night in Montreal.