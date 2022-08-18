The Revolution picked up a needed point in the middle of busy stretch under difficult circumstances, withstanding a relentless onslaught in the second half and holding on to secure a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Wednesday night at maniacal BMO Field.
The Revolution, now 8-7-10, extended their unbeaten streak to five games (2-0-3) and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference with nine contests remaining. They had their shutout streak stopped at 402 minutes, well off the record of 420 set in 2013. The Revs play their third game in eight days on Saturday night in Montreal.
Toronto outshot the Revs 19-6 while possessing the ball 67% of the time, made 599 passes to 301 by New England, and had 17 corner kicks to zero for the Revs.
“We had a plan to defend as a team and we did that and we had a chance to get three points,” said Revolution head coach Bruce Arena. “Getting one is a real good achievement for the team.
“Just getting a point on the road against a team that is built to win a lot of games.”
Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks scored for New England.
