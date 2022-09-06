Drought-busting heavy rain continued to pour down Tuesday across parts of the Northeast, a day after substantial rainfall inundated major highways, requiring water rescues across the region as roofs collapsed and water spilled into college dorms.

More than 10 inches of rain fell just south of Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning. Storms passing over the same areas repeatedly dumped rain for hours, turning city streets into rivers.