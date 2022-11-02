Rihanna made a grand return to music last Friday, releasing “Lift Me Up,” an original song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack that marks her first single as a lead artist in six years.

Co-written by Rihanna, singer-songwriter Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, “Lift Me Up” was described in a news release as “a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman,” the star of the first Black Panther film, who died of colon cancer two years ago.