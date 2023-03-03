A FICTIONAL TALE unraveling a rock ‘n’ roll mystery, “Daisy Jones & the Six” takes itself terribly seriously. I’m glad somebody does.
Streaming on Prime Video, this series adaptation of the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid recalls the rise and sudden fall of a legendary rock band from the point of view of a documentary made years after the fact.
Riley Keough stars in the title role as Daisy Jones, the lead singer and creative muse. Sam Claflin is Billy Dunne, first among equals in the Six, a brash, handsome and charismatic rocker who helped his little brother and his geeky Pittsburgh friends form a band that only got rolling once they added Daisy’s voice to the mix.
Clearly inspired by the tempestuous relationships between members of Fleetwood Mac when their album “Rumours” dominated the charts, “Daisy” begins with a 1977 concert in Chicago’s Soldier Field, a triumph that was to be their last gig. Members of the band are interviewed separately, some 20 years later, to determine just what the heck happened.
Along the way we discover their individual rock ‘n’ roll dreams. We first meet Daisy as a 6-year-old, sitting on the floor of her parents’ bedroom wearing headphones and singing like a 1920s blues belter. Her posh mother rushes into the room to tell Daisy that her warbling is disturbing their cocktail party and that she should pipe down.
While this scene is supposed to establish Daisy’s “poor little rich girl” bona-fides, it reminded this cynical viewer of an early moment in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” when an untrained young Cox picks up a guitar and immediately begins growling like some delta blues artist. The difference is that “Walk Hard” is supposed to be ridiculous, but “Daisy” unfolds completely in earnest.
Perhaps an audience has emerged for this romanticized view of all that sex, drugs and hair from some 50 years back — an audience that didn’t grow up with “Walk Hard,” “Spinal Tap” and “The Rutles,” films that saw rock’s excess as overripe for satire. Perhaps “Daisy” is aimed at the audience that sat through Baz Luhrmann’s overwrought “Elvis.” It stars Keough, after all, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of the King.
“Daisy” is executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon, who also stars in and co-produced (with Jennifer Aniston) Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Both series fail in the same weird way. They’re too ridiculous to take seriously as drama but aren’t quite embarrassing enough to be enjoyed as high camp.
• Streaming on PBS.org, the documentary “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” profiles the acclaimed poet, a 2002 National Book Award Winner and 2009 Pulitzer Prize finalist and an artist who became known as a “poet’s poet” in a field long dominated by male voices.
• The dark 2022 comedy “Triangle of Sadness” streams on Hulu.
Other highlights
• Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck and Edward G. Robinson star in director Billy Wilder’s 1944 adaptation of James M. Cain thriller “Double Indemnity” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
• “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) returns for a second season. Featuring a group of Black friends who meet to swill wine and make product placements, it was intended to combat racial stereotypes, but never managed to be very funny.
• Creative types compete to have their work showcased at Washington’s Hirshhorn Museum in the new reality competition “The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist” (9 p.m., MTV, TV-14).
• Eddie’s ex gets litigious on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Clips of a shell’s creativity become a viral sensation in the 2021 stop-motion fantasy-comedy “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (9 p.m., Showtime).
Series notes
The team reaches out to the community on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Misadventures in babysitting on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A new variation on sunscreen on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A tree falls in the woods on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
