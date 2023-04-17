TCM CONTINUES its salute to the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios with a 4K restoration of the 1959 Western “Rio Bravo” (8 p.m., TV-14).

John Wayne stars as a small-town sheriff who arrests the brother of a powerful outlaw for murder and has to fight off bad guys to keep him in jail until federal marshals arrive. Among his helpers is the town drunk, played by Dean Martin, a handicapped man (Walter Brennan) and a young gunfighter portrayed by actor/crooner Ricky Nelson (“Ozzie & Harriet”). The film also features a young Angie Dickinson, the only surviving star of “Rio Bravo.”