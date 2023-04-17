TCM CONTINUES its salute to the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios with a 4K restoration of the 1959 Western “Rio Bravo” (8 p.m., TV-14).
John Wayne stars as a small-town sheriff who arrests the brother of a powerful outlaw for murder and has to fight off bad guys to keep him in jail until federal marshals arrive. Among his helpers is the town drunk, played by Dean Martin, a handicapped man (Walter Brennan) and a young gunfighter portrayed by actor/crooner Ricky Nelson (“Ozzie & Harriet”). The film also features a young Angie Dickinson, the only surviving star of “Rio Bravo.”
The screening of the restored “Rio Bravo” kicked off TCM’s recent classic film festival in Los Angeles, where it was introduced by directors Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson.
Now considered a classic, “Rio Bravo” was not honored in its own time with any Oscar recognition. A politically charged movie reflecting Hollywood’s divisions, it was seen as an answer to the 1954 classic “High Noon,” a film John Wayne had criticized as “un-American” for depicting residents of the old West as conformist cowards leaving a sheriff (Gary Cooper) to fend for himself against a violent gang.
Enough time has certainly elapsed for viewers to be able to enjoy both “High Noon” and “Rio Bravo.” Director Quentin Tarantino has described “Bravo” as his favorite “hang-out” movie and has even considered it a test for any potential love interest, implying that if she didn’t like “Rio Bravo,” there’d be no second date.
• Migratory birds know no borders as “La Frontera With Pati Jinich” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) concludes its second season with a visit to a remote Mennonite community.
• The documentary “Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts” (8 p.m., World Channel) profiles the self-taught artist whose story encompasses nearly a century of American history. Born a slave in 1853 or 1854 in rural Alabama, Traylor spent much of his emancipated life as a sharecropper. He did not begin painting and drawing until the 1930s, when he moved to Montgomery. Well into his 80s, he created more than 1,500 artworks in the final years of his life. He died in 1949.
And it was not until a generation later that Traylor’s work, like that of other “outsider” artists, gained recognition.
“Ghosts” is currently available to stream (for free) at worldchannel.org, the WORLD YouTube Channel, the Black Public Media YouTube Channel and on PBS.org and the PBS app.
• It’s difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the wealth of documentary programming and old PBS instructional series available online. But we try.
A long-running PBS woodworking series, “The Router Workshop” can be streamed at routerworkshop.com. Hosted by craftsman Rick Rosendahl and his father, Bob, the series showcased experts and woodworking artisans who shared their techniques and their passion with amateur hobbyists and weekend basement carpenters.
The site also includes lists of parts and detailed plans and links to all 183 episodes.
Get to work!
Other highlights
• “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) cross-promotes a Disney resort in Hawaii.
• “Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story” (8 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its third season.
• An interior designer works for a widower and his precocious daughter in the 2020 romance “Hearts of Winter” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Matthew Rhys stars as “Perry Mason” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• “You, Me & My Ex” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its second season.
• Closing in on the Raven’s lair on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14) and also stars in the 2005 comedy “Fever Pitch” (7:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., FXM), co-starring Drew Barrymore.
• A patient’s faith-based optimism rattles a Doubting Thomas on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Marlon Brando spoofs his “Godfather” performance in the 1990 comedy “The Freshman” (8:15 p.m., Showcase), co-starring Matthew Broderick.
Series notes
Venturing forth for venture capital on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Dollars to doughnuts, a bakery explosion takes the cake on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Best intentions go awry on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An older couple and younger counterparts require divergent approaches on “Fantasy Island” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Chris Evans, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Toosii on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Fred Armisen visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
TOKYO - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations agree on the need to stand up to any Chinese "coercion" or efforts to exert control in the Taiwan Strait, a senior U.S. State Department official said, amid increased tensions around Taiwan.
WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to make his case for cuts in federal spending to accompany a lifting of the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
After two years of record tax collections, budget writers in some states are starting to feel a revenue pinch created by a slumping stock market, banking and tech layoffs, slower consumer spending and lower energy prices.
Earlier this month, Nikki Haley's presidential campaign touted an impressive number: A news release said the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador had raised more than $11 million in the six weeks since launching her campaign for the GOP nomination.