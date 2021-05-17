Nashua’s Rivier University held its 86th commencement at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Monday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts, Rivier University moved its ceremony from Tsongas Arena in Lowell to the ballpark. Rivier graduated 607 at the event.
