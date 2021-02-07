Robert A. Altman, a Washington lawyer who was acquitted of trying to defraud bank regulators in the BCCI scandal of the 1990s, then reinvented himself as the chief executive of ZeniMax Media, a video game company he built into a multibillion-dollar juggernaut, died Feb. 3 at a hospital in Baltimore. He was 73.
The cause was complications from a medical procedure, his son, James, said. Altman had negotiated a $7.5 billion deal in September for Microsoft to acquire ZeniMax, the Rockville, Md.-based parent company of video game giant Bethesda Softworks.
The acquisition was a validation of sorts for Altman, who started ZeniMax in 1999 after partnering with Christopher Weaver, a software developer who had founded Bethesda Softworks more than a decade earlier. Initially intended as a media and technology company, ZeniMax refocused on video games in the wake of the dot-com bubble, developing and publishing megahit franchises such as Doom, Quake, Fallout, Wolfenstein and the Elder Scrolls.
As chief executive, Altman acquired a host of game developers and used his political connections to stock the advisory board with figures such as former U.S. senator George J. Mitchell, CBS chief Les Moonves, Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe and President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert.
“If you love our games, it’s because of Robert’s love for what we did, and his trust in our dreams,” Emil Pagliarulo, design director for Bethesda Game Studios, said on Twitter.
Long before he entered the video game industry, Altman was a sought-after lawyer, a protege to Clark Clifford, the former defense secretary and adviser to Democratic presidents. Together, they counseled corporate clients and politicians such as Jim Wright, who resigned as speaker of the U.S. House during an ethics investigation, and Bert Lance, who left as President Jimmy Carter’s budget director following concerns about his personal finances.
“When Altman and Clifford work cases together, it is said in the legal community, they are a formidable tag team,” The Washington Post reported in 1991. “Clifford is the genial good cop who calls up and confers the compliment of humbly introducing himself to a new adversary; Altman is the one who calls later and threatens scorched earth if you don’t back down.”
Altman had grown up in Washington, where his father co-founded the law firm Krooth & Altman and his mother created “It’s Academic,” considered the world’s longest-running television quiz show. By the early 1990s, he was living in a 20,000-square-foot house in Potomac, Md., with his wife, former Miss World USA and “Wonder Woman” TV star Lynda Carter. Together, they mingled with athletes and politicians such as Chris Evert and John Dingell, who taught Altman how to shoot skeet.
Then came the fraud case, which upended Altman’s life beginning in 1991. He had been familiar with the phenomenon known as the “Washington scandal” ever since he was a boy and had even advised clients who were going through it themselves. But it was far different to be the one on trial.
“Until it is your picture on the front page of The Washington Post, until charges are being leveled at you and lots of false accusations are being made, it’s very hard to appreciate what it is like,” he later told interviewer Charlie Rose. “It is, of course, very unsettling. It is very frustrating. It’s maddening. It totally tears up your life.”
The case centered on the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, later dubbed the “Bank of Crooks and Criminals.” Prosecutors said it dealt with terrorists, drug cartels and dictators, and the company pleaded guilty to federal and state charges before closing in 1991, forfeiting $550 million in U.S. assets.
A decade earlier, a group of foreign investors fronting for BCCI had illegally taken control of an American bank, First American Bankshares. They were represented by Altman and Clifford, who succeeded in winning the Federal Reserve Board’s approval of the takeover after providing assurances that BCCI would not control the bank. In later years, they repeatedly said they were misled and had no idea BCCI was involved.
Altman, then in his early 30s, was named First American’s president. Clifford became chairman, and both men also acted as counsel to BCCI. Together, they built First American into the largest bank in Washington before New York state and federal prosecutors charged them with taking bribes and trying to defraud regulators about the acquisition.