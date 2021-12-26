Robert H. Grubbs, who shared the 2005 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his key contributions in understanding a chemical reaction called metathesis, leading to widespread applications in products from plastics to pharmaceuticals, died Dec. 19 at a hospital in Duarte, Calif. He was 79.
He had a heart attack after undergoing treatment for lymphoma.
Grubbs built on the work of two other chemists with whom he shared the Nobel: Yves Chauvin of France and Richard Schrock of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The $1.3 million prize was split among the three.
In the 1950s, scientists had observed chemical reactions in organic molecules exchange parts to create new compounds. Chauvin was the first scientist to explain, in the early 1970s, how the process occurred and how it could be enhanced by the introduction of certain metallic compounds.
Schrock discovered that two metals, tungsten and molybdenum, were effective catalysts in producing metathesis, which means “changing places.”
The metals caused carbon bonds in molecules to break apart and then rearrange themselves in different ways, creating new chemical bonds.
In 1992, Grubbs improved the process by demonstrating that another metal, ruthenium, was a more stable catalyst and was easily adapted for use in air, water or alcohol.
“He was the one who really took what I did and turned it into something truly practical,” Schrock said in 2005, when the Nobel was announced.
“For those without a background in chemistry, I think the best way to explain it is that it’s a tool,” Grubbs told Chemistry World in 2018. “Just like how you need certain tools to build a house, the same is true for molecules. As a very basic definition, metathesis is a new tool to build these molecules. At the next level, it’s about making carbon-carbon bonds, which is what organic chemistry is all about.”