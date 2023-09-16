Robert S. Bennett, a premier Washington lawyer known for getting his white-collar clients out of a jam — whether as an attorney for President Bill Clinton, who leaned on Bennett during the Paula Jones sexual harassment case, or as a legal shield for two former defense secretaries, Clark Clifford and Caspar Weinberger — died Sept. 10 at his home in Washington, D.C. He was 84.

For decades, Bennett was one of Washington’s most sought-after defense lawyers, known for steering companies, executives and political figures of both parties through moments of legal peril, often under the glare of the media spotlight. A onetime amateur boxer from Brooklyn, he occasionally likened himself to a street fighter, hectoring opponents and verbally sparring with lawyers in the courtroom. More often, he described himself as a kind of legal physician, one who asked his clients “to put their lives in my hands.”