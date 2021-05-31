Robotic spine surgery can lead to faster recovery times and a quicker return to daily normal activities for patients.
“We are proud to expand our robotics capabilities with spine surgery and really become a destination for patients in need of back and spine care treatment in southern New Hampshire and beyond,” John Skevington, chief executive officer at Parkland Medical Center, said in a news release.
According to hospital officials, Parkland is the first hospital in the state to use the ExcelsiusGPS navigation platform.
The system provides less invasive surgical options for several complex spinal and orthopedic procedures. Additionally, spine surgeons at Parkland Medical Center in Derry will use the system for placing screws in a variety of procedures and using less invasive procedures.
Christian Klare, MD, spine surgeon at Parkland Medical Center, said the navigation platform is “designed to enhance safety and accuracy within the operating room and provides improved visualization of patient anatomy through the procedure to help optimize patient treatment and outcomes.”
Spine conditions treated at Parkland include: cervical spine disease, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, osteoarthritis, sciatica, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, spine fractures, and spondylolisthesis.
